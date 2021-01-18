 
 

Houston Mayor Warns Bow Wow After Backlash Over Packed Performance Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

In a tweet responding to the 'Let Me Hold You' hitmaker's club gig that earned him backlash, Sylvester Turner informs that officials keep an eye on the rapper's upcoming performances.

  • Jan 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Mayor Sylvester Turner has spoken up after Bow Wow came under fire over a packed performance in Houston, Texas over the weekend. Taking to his official Twitter account, the Mayor of Houston let the rapper and everyone know that he and officials in the city keep an eye on his upcoming performances.

"These events that are scheduled with @BowWowPromoTeam today in Houston are on our radar," Turner tweeted on Sunday, January 17. Warning other establishments against disregarding capacity guidelines, he added, "Other bars/clubs that are operating as restaurants, beyond capacity and social distancing requirements, please expect visits. Today we report 1964 new cases and 17 more deaths."

Mayor Sylvester Turner's Tweet

Mayor of Houston Sylvester Turner warned Bow Wow after his packed performance.

Bow Wow performed to a packed crowd at a club in Houston on Friday night, January 15. In footage he shared on his own Instagram Stories, the 33-year-old star was seen performing his 2005 hit "Like You" amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He was also photographed not wearing a mask at the event.

Weighing on the gig, actor Zach Braff tweeted along with a clip of Bow Wow's performance, "I thought about it and have decided I'm not willing to die for Bow Wow," Zach Braff tweeted. "Insecure" star Natasha Rothwell agreed that Bow Wow's performance wasn't worthy to die for, writing, "For... Bow Wow...?"

#OscarsSoWhite creator April Reign chimed in, "Y'all clowned Bow Wow for having 15 women in that rowboat, acting like he was doing something special, so he threw a whole mask-optional concert in the middle of a [pandemic]. Mr. Wow's ego sure is fragile. And potentially deadly."

Bow Wow responded to the backlash in a series of now-deleted tweets on Saturday. The actor/reality TV star, whose real name is Shad Gregory Moss, wrote, "I just woke up... aww god. Here we go." Defending himself for the gig, he claimed that he wore his mask until he was up onstage.

"Man i been hosting parties all last year," so he wrote. "I wore my mask in the club. I cant host with that thing on. I promise my mask i wore in the club up until i got on the mic. That simple. Keep sanitizer on me at all times."

He added in another tweet, "IT WASNT MY PARTY. But of course ima get the blame." He went on pointing out states' different regulations amid the pandemic. "Man texas is open. Atl is open. I cant help i live in a city where we been open since last spring," he acknowledged.

