'Gilmore Girls' Star David Sutcliffe on Reports of Him Joining Capitol Riot: I Would've Been Proud

The actor known for playing Christopher Hayden on the WB series denies taking part in the violent siege at the Capitol, but praises the 'great Patriot' who did.

Jan 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - David Sutcliffe has set the record straight on reports about his alleged involvement in the Capitol riot. The actor, who is best known for playing Rory's father Christopher Hayden on 2000s comedy drama series "Gilmore Girls", denied taking part in the insurrection, but he would not be ashamed to admit it if he had done it.

David addressed the rumors in a tweet posted on Saturday, January 16. Quote-tweeting a video of a rioter smoking weed inside the Capitol, the 51-year-old wrote along with it, "There are rumors circulating that I 'stormed the capital.' Not true - though I would have been proud to share a smoke with this great Patriot!"

David Sutcliffe responded to reports of him taking part in the Capitol riot.

David's tweet shocked his followers and fans of "Gilmore Girls", who began comparing him to his character on the show. "There was always reason why u were worst character on gilmore girls," one remarked. Another claimed, "Now I can see why it's so easy for you to play a douche bag on Gilmore Girls."

A third user blasted the actor, "Seriously!! How did you stray so far from being Canadian that you'd be proud to have anything to do with any of these hateful people. Your an American now. And not a good one." A fourth one dissed him, "you aged horribly in every way possible."

A disappointed fan refused to believe it and thought it might be a joke. "Guys...is it possible he's kidding? I literally saw this days ago and laughed and moved on thinking it was an actual joke. I feel like he's sitting at home laughing...watching the outrage. If it's not a joke then...I'm concerned. And sad. And worried," the said person wrote, while someone else echoed, "I'm just going to tell myself this for my peace of mind."

David has not responded to the backlash, but in his previous tweet, he showed his controversial view on racism. The "Cracked" alum reposted a thread from a person complaining about the redefinition of the word "racist." The said person apparently took issue with the removal of "racism against white people from that word," a claim which has been challenged by other users.