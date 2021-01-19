Denzel Washington Gets Emotional Over Son's Sweet Praise

WENN Celebrity

The 'Training Day' actor has been left 'speechless' as he is overwhelmed with emotions when a quote by his son John David Washington is being read to him.

Jan 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Denzel Washington became emotional after hearing of the praise dished out by his son John David Washington about his father during a recent interview.

In an interview with Access Hollywood to discuss his upcoming HBO Max film, "The Little Things", the "Training Day" star got emotional when the correspondent revealed the "Tenet" star's response to his dad being named the best actor of the 21st century by The New York Times in November (20).

John David told Access in December "it's about time" his dad received the recognition, describing him as "one of the greatest to ever do it," adding, "It was a very proud moment for our entire family."

"Wow. I'm speechless," a reportedly teary-eyed Denzel said after being read the quote. "I forgot what the question was but I'm speechless. I didn't know he said that."

The proud father of four then generously tipped his daughter Olivia for success, and added, "Watch out for his sister. His sister is a great actor. Olivia Washington."

In November, Denzel was named the Greatest Actor of the 21st Century (So Far) by the Times, with critics Manohla Dargis and A.O. Scott agreeing, "there was no hesitation or debate about this one."

"Denzel Washington is beyond category: a screen titan who is also a subtle and sensitive craftsman, with serious old-school stage training and blazing movie-star presence," wrote Scott.

The pair also praised the "Glory" star's storied career in Hollywood as a "rebuke to the racist industry in which he works."

Denzel's will next be seen in the psychological thriller "The Little Things", alongside Jared Leto starring as Deputy Sheriff Joe 'Deke' Deacon, who is sent to Los Angeles for a quick evidence-gathering assignment only to find himself embroiled in the search for a serial killer.