'Queer Eye' Star Karamo Brown Added to 'Dear White People' Season 4
The Netflix reality TV star joins the upcoming final season of the series, several months after recurring member Jeremy Tardy quit due to alleged pay disparity between black and white cast.

  • Jan 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Queer Eye" star Karamo Brown has joined the cast of TV show "Dear White People" for the upcoming fourth season.

The culture expert's character in the programme - which follows several black college students at a predominantly white Ivy League institution - has yet to be revealed.

But Karamo celebrated the news of his new gig in a post on Instagram, alongside which he wrote, "So excited to be part of the @dearwhitepeople cast for the upcoming season!"

While Brown is most well known for being on "Queer Eye", he is also a successful actor - having starred in TV shows such as "Steam Room Stories" and "Heads Will Roll". He began his career back in 2004, when he made history by becoming the first openly gay black man cast on a reality show when he appeared on MTV's "The Real World: Philadelphia".

The comedy drama series based on an acclaimed indie movie of the same title is going to bid farewell with the upcoming season.

"I'm so grateful my little indie-that-could has made it to four seasons at Netflix," creator Justin Simien said in a statement. "This show, along with the many talented storytellers it has brought into my orbit, has changed my life and I can't wait to create a celebratory final volume befitting such a transformative experience."

Karamo Brown's casting came several months after Jeremy Tardy announced his departure from the show. He accused Lionsgate bosses of racial discrimination due to pay disparity between black and white cast members ahead of the final season.

"After being offered to return for several episodes my team was notified that our counter offer would not be considered and that the initial offer was the 'best and final,' " he revealed. "This news was disturbing because one of my white colleagues - being a true ally - revealed that they too had received the same initial offer and had successfully negotiated a counter offer."

Lionsgate, however, denied the allegations, "This was a purely financial negotiation regarding deal terms. Lionsgate is committed to equal treatment for all talent regardless of race, gender, age or sexual orientation."

