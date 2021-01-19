 
 

Carole Baskin Says She'd Take In Missing Husband If He Reappeared

Carole Baskin Says She'd Take In Missing Husband If He Reappeared
Facebook
Celebrity

The 'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness' star would love to take care of her missing husband Don Lewis for the rest of his life if he ever showed up at her door.

  • Jan 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Carole Baskin would care for her first husband Don Lewis "for the rest of his life" if he ever reappeared.

The "Tiger King" star's spouse disappeared in 1997, prompting speculation she was responsible for his death, and she went on to marry Howard Baskin in 2002.

Don's remains were never found and Carole is convinced that if he's still alive, he wouldn't know who he really is but if he ever did turn up at her door, he'd always have a place with her and Howard.

Carole - who previously claimed Don was diagnosed with bipolar disorder before his disappearance - was asked during an interview with Britain's The Telegraph magazine what she'd do if her former partner suddenly reappeared and said, "I'd want to know where he's been!"

"And, you know, I really believe he was suffering mentally, so if he's alive somewhere, he probably has absolutely no idea who he is. But if that were the case, I would take care of him for the rest of his life. I am happily married, but I always loved Don."

  See also...

Asked if Howard would be OK with that, she added to Telegraph magazine, "Oh, yeah! He's an angel."

Carole believes Don lost his life in a plane crash and is hopeful evidence will one day prove that.

"Every time there's a hurricane I think something will wash out of the Gulf that will prove the thing he was most likely doing at the time was the thing that would end up killing him," she explained.

The "Dancing With the Stars" competitor has only let out her grief at losing Don once, when she received his death certificate in 2002.

"I just looked out of the window, and by the time I came back, hours had passed. I spent the next two days bawling my eyes out. I haven't had a real episode of emotions since then," she sighed. "That's probably the closest I'll get, unless we find some evidence of remains."

You can share this post!

Jason Cope of The Steel Woods Dies at 42

Denzel Washington Gets Emotional Over Son's Sweet Praise
Related Posts
Carole Baskin in Talks to Front Own TV Series and Write Memoirs

Carole Baskin in Talks to Front Own TV Series and Write Memoirs

Carole Baskin Blames Tiger Attack Victim for Going Against Her Big Cat Sanctuary's Protocols

Carole Baskin Blames Tiger Attack Victim for Going Against Her Big Cat Sanctuary's Protocols

Carole Baskin: Pardoning Joe Exotic Would Not Benefit Donald Trump

Carole Baskin: Pardoning Joe Exotic Would Not Benefit Donald Trump

Carole Baskin Comes Out as Bisexual: 'I Was Always Very Male-Oriented'

Carole Baskin Comes Out as Bisexual: 'I Was Always Very Male-Oriented'

Most Read
Skai Jackson's Alleged Private Video Leaks as Solange Knowles' Son Accuses Her of Cheating
Celebrity

Skai Jackson's Alleged Private Video Leaks as Solange Knowles' Son Accuses Her of Cheating

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Step Out for First Time With Adorable Daughter Janie

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Step Out for First Time With Adorable Daughter Janie

Wendy Williams Allegedly Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral While Ex Kevin Hunter Did

Wendy Williams Allegedly Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral While Ex Kevin Hunter Did

NFL Star Von Miller Welcomes a Child While Under Criminal Investigation, Ex Defends Him

NFL Star Von Miller Welcomes a Child While Under Criminal Investigation, Ex Defends Him

Dr. Dre Goes All Black When Returning to Studio One Day After Hospital Release

Dr. Dre Goes All Black When Returning to Studio One Day After Hospital Release

Jamie Lynn Spears Kills Family Cats With Her Tesla, Blames It on Car Being 'So Quiet'

Jamie Lynn Spears Kills Family Cats With Her Tesla, Blames It on Car Being 'So Quiet'

YFN Lucci Remains in Jail Without Bond Following Murder Charges

YFN Lucci Remains in Jail Without Bond Following Murder Charges

James Charles and Asian Doll Get Into Twitter Feud Over Expensive MUA Fee

James Charles and Asian Doll Get Into Twitter Feud Over Expensive MUA Fee

Plies Gives Signature Gold Grill Backyard Burial After Getting Real Teeth Fixed

Plies Gives Signature Gold Grill Backyard Burial After Getting Real Teeth Fixed

Bella Thorne Defends Armie Hammer: 'No Way He's a Freaking Cannibal'

Bella Thorne Defends Armie Hammer: 'No Way He's a Freaking Cannibal'

TikTok Star Bella Poarch Reacts to Rumors About Her Making Sex Tape With Tyga

TikTok Star Bella Poarch Reacts to Rumors About Her Making Sex Tape With Tyga

YFN Lucci's GF Reginae Carter Relays His Message After He's Denied Bond: He'll Be Home Soon

YFN Lucci's GF Reginae Carter Relays His Message After He's Denied Bond: He'll Be Home Soon

Rod Stewart Admits to Being 'a Bit Spiteful' Towards Elton John and Regrets It

Rod Stewart Admits to Being 'a Bit Spiteful' Towards Elton John and Regrets It