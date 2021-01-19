Jason Cope of The Steel Woods Dies at 42

Instagram Celebrity

The country music band fronted by Wes Bayliss confirm on social media that their guitarist nicknamed Rowdy by his close friends has just passed away at the age of 42.

AceShowbiz - The Steel Woods' guitarist Jason Cope has died aged 42.

The musician, whose nickname was "Rowdy," also collaborated with artists such as Jamey Johnson and Brent Cobb as well as his work with the U.S. rock band.

Announcing his passing on social media, the group wrote on Instagram, "We are writing this still in a state of shock and kindly ask for your prayers for the family, friends and band at this time. We take comfort in knowing he is in a better place now and his passion for music and art will live forever in the work he has left behind. RIP Rowdy, you will be forever and greatly missed."

They did not give any indication as to Cope's cause of death.

The Steel Woods were working on their third studio album at the time of Cope's passing.

Jamey Johnson remembered the late musician on his own page. Johnson wrote, "He played guitar with the heart and soul of a virtuoso and the passion of a freedom fighter. He played because his huge heart overflowed with love and life and rage and healing. As a guitarist he was a force, as a songwriter he was an emotion with a pen, as a friend he was loyal and dependable to the end and as for me, he was my brother. Rest easy Rowdy."

Brent Cobb also added a tribute, recalling how Jason Cope helped him when he first moved to Los Angeles. "He gave me a couch to sleep on at his apartment and never asked for anything. He was my first friend in the bigger world," Brent penned. "He schooled me on everything. He gave me an education you can't teach unless you lived it. He lived it. And he shared it with anyone willing to learn. He taught me how to grow up, really. He'd always say the secret to success was 'keeping irons in the fire.' He was the real damn deal. It's hard to accept that he's gone. He'll be very sorely missed. RIP Brother Rowd."