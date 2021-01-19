Covid-Positive Singer Chesca to Go Ahead With MLK Day Performance

Instagram Music

The Latin singer is pressing ahead with her scheduled performance as a part of Joe Biden's Martin Luther King Day celebrations despite contracting coronavirus.

AceShowbiz - Latin singer Chesca will be performing in isolation as part of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's Martin Luther King Day celebrations after testing positive for COVID-19.

The artist had been booked to join the likes of fellow musicians Andra Day, Aloe Blacc, Bebe Winans, Diane Warren, and Yo-Yo Ma for the pre-inauguration event on Monday (18Jan21), but on Saturday, she revealed her plans had to be rejigged as she had been diagnosed with a mild case of the coronavirus.

In a message written in Spanish, Chesca told fans she contracted the virus after a recording session at a studio in Miami, Florida, where one of the producers appeared to be ill. He insisted his ailing health was just down to a hangover, but was subsequently diagnosed with COVID - and then everyone else involved in the session found out they had been infected, too.

Chesca told TMZ, "Luckily none of us are experiencing bad symptoms and feel OK. We all tested positive as well. I have mild to zero symptoms and I feel good, just a bit of body aches."

However, Chesca is refusing to let the virus derail her involvement in the MLK Day festivities, and she will instead be performing in a room completely alone so as not to expose anyone else to the coronavirus.

"I feel good and I am doing the performance on my own," she explained. "They are putting a camera (in the room) and I'll be alone."

Other notable figures set to join in the holiday event include actors Rosario Dawson and Sean Patrick Thomas, and civil rights leader Reverend Al Sharpton and members of King's family.

While the majority of the Washington, D.C. celebrations will be staged remotely, some appearances will be held in person, with organisers abiding by COVID safety guidelines.

The show, titled, "United We Serve: A Celebration of the National MLK Day of Service", is set to kick off at 8pm ET and will air online at bideninaugural.org, as well as on various social media and streaming platforms, including YouTube.

Biden and his Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris, will be inaugurated on Wednesday, with performers including Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez.