Wendi Mclendon-Covey Rules Out 'Bridesmaid' Sequel Because Kristen Wiig Says No

Universal Pictures Movie

One of the cast members explains that the sequel to Paul Feig's 2011 rom-com is highly unlikely to happen because the lead star Wiig is against the idea.

Jan 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Wendi Mclendon-Covey has insisted a "Bridesmaids" sequel will never happen.

The comedian played the role of Rita in Paul Feig's 2011 rom-com alongside the likes of Kristen Wiig (Annie Walker), Maya Rudolph (Lillian), and Melissa McCarthy (Megan), but she's admitted it's highly unlikely a follow-up will be made because lead star Kristen is against the idea.

"You know, for 10 years we've been saying that there will be no sequel. And that's coming from Kristen's mouth. So, yeah, there is no sequel," she insisted during an interview with Us Weekly.

Despite dashing hopes of a second movie, the "Blended" star revealed where she sees Rita now and how she based her alter ego on the women on the reality show "Real Housewives".

"I think maybe one of Rita's kids knocked up a teacher," she mused. "And I think she's divorced and seeing that, you know, 'Oh, I had it so much better when I was married. I wonder why I was so miserable all the time?' I kind of patterned her off of any of the Real Housewives of wherever, where there is always something wrong but there's really nothing wrong. It's just that she's bored and needs to get a job."

"Bridesmaids" saw Kristen's character ruin her friendship with her best friend Lillian and go through a tumultuous time with her cop lover Rhodes (Chris O'Dowd) and cause chaos as her pal prepared to tie the knot, before restoring peace.

Last year (20), director Paul insisted a "Bridesmaids" sequel is down to Kristen and admitted it would take a really clever storyline to make another instalment because the character's situation was resolved by the end of the flick.

"Everybody thinks they want a Bridesmaids sequel," he said. "It could be fun, but I always have to say this: Bridesmaids works - you remember all the comedy stuff, that was great, but the reason that movie worked is because it was about Kristen Wiig's character who was a very confident person before the movie began who has this total crash because her bakery goes out of business and everything falls apart in her life."

"So we meet her and she's a disaster. She's desperately trying to hang onto this one thing, which is her friendship with Maya Rudolph's character, and that takes her through the fire."

"That's why all this stuff happens, because she's just acting out and trying desperately to save things, and by the end she heals herself, as much as you can. That's what you latch onto in that film."