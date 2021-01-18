Regina King and Michael McKean Send Birthday Tribute for James Earl Jones

WENN/Lia Toby/Joel Ginsburg Celebrity

As he turns 90 on Sunday, January 17, the legendary actor reveals that he is 'feeling fantastic and grateful' and planning to continue acting 'for as long as [he] can.'

Jan 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Regina King and Michael McKean are showering James Earl Jones with sweet words on his very special day. When commemorating the legendary actor's 90th milestone, the "Watchmen" star and the "Better Call Saul" actor took to social media to offer their birthday tribute.

The 50-year-old actress shared her dedication to James via Twitter on Sunday, January 17. " 'Once you begin to explain or excuse all events on racial grounds, you begin to indulge in the perilous mythology of race' -James Earl Jones," she first quoted, before sending him her best wishes, "Happy Worthday @jamesearljones #DayofGiants."

Also giving a birthday shoutout to James was Michael. He turned to his own Twitter page to note, "Happy birthday to James Earl Jones. Indisputably great." Fellow actor Wendell Pierce joined in the celebration by penning, "To my mentor and inspiration: Happy 90th Birthday to James Earl Jones. One of the greatest artist of our generation. May you be continuously blessed."

Regina King, Michael McKean and Wendell Pierce sent birthday wishes to James Earl Jones.

James has previously shared about the plan he had to commemorate his latest milestone in life. In an email sent to USA Today, he shared, "I will keep having to remind myself that it's my birthday. I'll make an exception and enjoy a slice of strawberry shortcake, my favorite!"

The Lord Vader depicter in 2019's "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" told the outlet that he was "feeling fantastic and grateful at 90 years old." He went on to add, "Looking back at my life and extensive career, I am so proud of my work and accomplishments. I love growing older and wiser with time."

James, who voiced Mufasa in 2019's "The Lion King" remake, additionally divulged his birthday wishes. "In order for us to heal and move forward, we need to learn to love and respect each other. That will be my wish when I blow out my birthday candles," he spilled.

James' next acting appearance is King Jaffe Joffer in "Coming 2 America". The anticipated follow-up to Eddie Murphy's 1988 comedy classic, is set to be released on Amazon Prime in March.