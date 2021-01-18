 
 

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex BFF Kelsey Nicole Under Fire for Supporting Rival Erica Banks

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex BFF Kelsey Nicole Under Fire for Supporting Rival Erica Banks
Instagram
Celebrity

Kelsey has found herself in hot water after posting a video of her doing viral 'Buss It' challenge, showing her support to the new 1501 Entertainment artist, whom many deem a 'fake' Megan.

  • Jan 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion's ex BFF Kelsey Nicole sparked outrage within Megan's fandom with her new post on Instagram. In the said post on Sunday, January 17, Kelsey was seen twerking while doing the viral "Buss It" challenge to new 1501 Entertainment artist Erica Banks' song of the same title.

"Ending my set with the #bussitchallenge f**k it @realericabanks," she wrote in the caption. It didn't take long for fans to attack Kelsey for showing support to Erica, whom many deem a "fake" Megan wannabe.

"If she was a real friend in the beginning, she wouldn't be doing all this...Clout at its finest," one user wrote in the comment section. Kelsey caught wind of the comment and quickly hit back, "Na baby it's called I don't owe anyone s**t , and it's all love with everyone. Show love get love."

Referring to Kelsey's twerking skills, another person said, "Meg taught her." To that, Kelsey responded, "meg ain't teach s**t, foh."

  See also...

Upon reading Kelsey's replies, a user opined, "That's True Though. If Kelsey And Meg Were Still Friends She Wouldn't Be Supporting Erica Banks. It Doesn't Come Across As Genuine Tbh." Another critic added, "She's so pressed to reply to every comment about Meg. Let that hurt go sis."

However, some others were in Kelsey's side this time. "They're not friends she doesn't owe Meg anything lol," one person agreed with Kelsey. "Clout ? Because she's doing a challenge everyone is doing???" another user defended Kelsey. Meanwhile, someone else urged fans to leave Kelsey alone and stop inserting themselves in their beef, saying, "Meg beef is not y'all beef y'all need to stay in a fans place."

"Y'all be having me confused as hell talking bout Kelsey not being a gd friend when that 'friend' screwed her over FIRST! Kelsey good, buss it hunny!" another fan supported Kelsey.

Megan and Kelsey fell out following the Hot Girl Summer's shooting drama with Tory Lanez. It was reported that the physical altercation, which left Megan injured on her leg, was because Megan found out that Tory slept with Kelsey.

You can share this post!

Regina King and Michael McKean Send Birthday Tribute for James Earl Jones
Related Posts
Megan Thee Stallion Shades Tory Lanez and DaBaby's Upcoming Collab, Tory Responds

Megan Thee Stallion Shades Tory Lanez and DaBaby's Upcoming Collab, Tory Responds

Megan Thee Stallion Pigging Out on Christmas Before Kickstarting Healthy Diet in 2021

Megan Thee Stallion Pigging Out on Christmas Before Kickstarting Healthy Diet in 2021

Megan Thee Stallion Thinks Men Are Against 'WAP' Due to 'Fear and Insecurity'

Megan Thee Stallion Thinks Men Are Against 'WAP' Due to 'Fear and Insecurity'

Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Asian Doll for Blowing Things Out of Proportion Over City Girls Collab

Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Asian Doll for Blowing Things Out of Proportion Over City Girls Collab

Most Read
Trump Accused of Looting the White House
Celebrity

Trump Accused of Looting the White House

Skai Jackson's Alleged Private Video Leaks as Solange Knowles' Son Accuses Her of Cheating

Skai Jackson's Alleged Private Video Leaks as Solange Knowles' Son Accuses Her of Cheating

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Step Out for First Time With Adorable Daughter Janie

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Step Out for First Time With Adorable Daughter Janie

Lil' Kim Will Ensure Daughter Avoids Making Same Mistake as She Did in Entertainment Industry

Lil' Kim Will Ensure Daughter Avoids Making Same Mistake as She Did in Entertainment Industry

NFL Star Von Miller Welcomes a Child While Under Criminal Investigation, Ex Defends Him

NFL Star Von Miller Welcomes a Child While Under Criminal Investigation, Ex Defends Him

Wendy Williams Allegedly Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral While Ex Kevin Hunter Did

Wendy Williams Allegedly Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral While Ex Kevin Hunter Did

Dr. Dre Goes All Black When Returning to Studio One Day After Hospital Release

Dr. Dre Goes All Black When Returning to Studio One Day After Hospital Release

Jamie Lynn Spears Kills Family Cats With Her Tesla, Blames It on Car Being 'So Quiet'

Jamie Lynn Spears Kills Family Cats With Her Tesla, Blames It on Car Being 'So Quiet'

Sophie Monk Flashes New Ring After Joshua Gross Engagement

Sophie Monk Flashes New Ring After Joshua Gross Engagement

YFN Lucci Remains in Jail Without Bond Following Murder Charges

YFN Lucci Remains in Jail Without Bond Following Murder Charges

James Charles and Asian Doll Get Into Twitter Feud Over Expensive MUA Fee

James Charles and Asian Doll Get Into Twitter Feud Over Expensive MUA Fee

Plies Gives Signature Gold Grill Backyard Burial After Getting Real Teeth Fixed

Plies Gives Signature Gold Grill Backyard Burial After Getting Real Teeth Fixed

Bella Thorne Defends Armie Hammer: 'No Way He's a Freaking Cannibal'

Bella Thorne Defends Armie Hammer: 'No Way He's a Freaking Cannibal'