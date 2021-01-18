Aaliyah's Estate to Release 'Legacy' Projects While Working to Get Music Cleared for Streaming

Celebrity

'Age Ain't Nothing But A Number', the debut album of the 'Try Again' singer, has been available on major streaming services, but her other releases, including 'One in a Million', remain unavailable.

Jan 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Aaliyah's estate executives are developing new projects to preserve the late R&B icon's "legacy" as they continue working hard to make her music available to air on streaming services.

The tragic "Try Again" singer was killed in a plane crash in 2001, at just 22 years of age, and on Saturday, January 16, estate officials marked what would have been her 42nd birthday by offering up an update on the streaming situation.

"We hear you and we see you," they began in a statement to fans. "While we share your sentiments and desire to have Aaliyah's music released, we must acknowledge that these matters are not within our control and, unfortunately, take time."

"Our inability to share Aaliyah's music and artistry with the world has been as difficult for us as it has been for all of you. Our priority has always been and will continue to be Aaliyah's music."

However, it wasn't all bad news for devotees - representatives went on to reveal they are working on a variety of upcoming Aaliyah projects, and are still focused on getting her back catalogue cleared for use on streaming services as soon as possible.

"In the meantime, however, we are working diligently to protect what is in our control - Aaliyah's brand, legacy, and intellectual property," they continued. "In doing so, we will continue to release unique and exciting projects to keep Aaliyah's legacy and light shining. While we understand this may be challenging, we need the support of the fans Aaliyah loved so dearly, until we can resolve all the issues in freeing her music."

"Undoubtedly, we understand how frustration can lead to angry and disappointment. However, we ask all of you for your continued support and love as we aim to achieve these goals for all of you and our babygirl. We appreciate you (sic)."

Aaliyah's debut album, "Age Ain't Nothing But A Number", is already widely available on major streaming services, but several of her other releases - including her 1996 follow-up, "One in a Million", and her 2001 self-titled album - remain unavailable.