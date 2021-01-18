Phil Spector's Ex-Wife Remembers Disgraced Producer as 'Lousy Husband'

Facebook Celebrity

Ronnie Spector calls the late producer 'a lousy husband' following his death from Covid-19 in jail as Lily Allen and Judd Apatow also denounce the disgraced music mogul.

Jan 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Singer Ronnie Spector has reflected on her life and career with disgraced music mogul Phil Spector, remembering him as a "brilliant producer, but a lousy husband."

Phil, who had been serving a 19-year prison sentence for the 2003 murder of actress Lana Clarkson, died on Saturday (16Jan21), a month after he was initially hospitalised with COVID-19.

The 81 year old was famed for his "Wall of Sound" production style, which helped him score hits with the Ronettes, Ike & Tina Turner, The Crystals, The Beatles, and the Righteous Brothers from the 1960s to the 1980s, but he was also known for his volatile behaviour, and was accused of threatening a number of artists with guns during his music heyday.

One of his alleged victims was ex-wife Ronnie, lead singer of the Ronettes, who claimed to have been subjected to years of domestic abuse during their six-year marriage, which ended in divorce in 1974.

Despite their troubled personal relationship, Spector helped the Ronettes soar up the charts with songs like "Be My Baby", "Baby, I Love You", "The Best Part of Breakin' Up", "Do I Love You?", and "Walking in the Rain".

After the news of Spector's death emerged on Sunday, Ronnie took to Facebook to share a few words about the prolific Grammy-winning producer.

"It's a sad day for music and a sad day for me," she wrote.

"When I was working with Phil Spector, watching him create in the recording studio, I knew I was working with the very best. He was in complete control, directing everyone. So much to love about those days."

"Meeting him and falling in love was like a fairytale. The magical music we were able to make together, was inspired by our love. I loved him madly, and gave my heart and soul to him."

However, Ronnie insisted the dream romance didn't last. "As I said many times while he was alive, he was a brilliant producer, but a lousy husband," she added.

"Unfortunately Phil was not able to live and function outside of the recording studio. Darkness set in, many lives were damaged."

"I still smile whenever I hear the music we made together, and always will. The music will be forever. Phil Spector 1939-2021."

Ronnie's tribute emerged as a number of other artists took to social media to comment on Spector's passing, reminding followers he was a convicted murderer with an allegedly abusive past who didn't deserve to be celebrated in death.

Country star Margo Price decided to share a few words of support for Ronnie, shining a spotlight on her 1990 memoir, "Be My Baby", writing, "congrats to Ronnie Spector for outliving her manipulative, abusive, murderous husband Phil, who held her hostage in her own home and forbid her to perform until she fled their home barefoot and escaped. if you haven't yet, read her book, it's one of my favorites."

British singer Lily Allen also spoke out against some of the glowing tributes paid to Spector in the press, posting, "Rolling eyes at all the journos deliberately downplaying Phil Spector being a murderer in their headlines (sic)..."

And writer/director Judd Apatow highlighted one such headline from TMZ, reposting the article titled, "Music Producer Phil Spector Dead at 81," and correcting the reporters, tweeting, "You mean - Murderer dead at 81."