Bonnie Tyler Forced to Confront Her Fear of Water After Falling From Yacht

The 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' hitmaker overcomes her fear of water by learning to swim in order to avoid almost dying from drowning following a scary yacht incident.

  • Jan 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Singer Bonnie Tyler has finally learned to swim after being left terrified following a horror fall from a yacht.

The "Total Eclipse of the Heart" hitmaker tells Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper that, after her husband Robert Sullivan saved her from drowning more than a decade ago, she was compelled to confront her fear of the water.

"I've just learnt to swim in our infinity pool. What a grand age to learn," beams the star.

Recalling the incident, Bonnie explains, "Robert was coming into the marina with my nephews on the back of a jetski and I went to the back of the boat to help. It was really wet and I slipped off."

"Robert pulled me out. The kids were terrified," adds the "Holding Out for a Hero" singer. "Next day he had me in the pool, trying to teach me to swim, but it didn't click until after lockdown."

"Everything fell into place and now I do 40 widths a day... but I'm still frightened to go in at the deep end."

Asked why she didn't learn to swim as a child, Bonnie detailed, "My mother took me to the swimming baths and everything, but I had two terrible frights in the water."

"Once down at Oxwich Bay when I was about 10, I fell off an air bed and was screaming and my cousin saved me by pulling me out by my (hair) plaids.

"I lost my nerve, and when I was in the swimming pool I just couldn't let go of the float. Every time they tried to take the float off me, I went crazy. So I learnt to swim very late. It's never too late!"

