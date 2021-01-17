 
 

INXS Mourning Death of Their Manager

INXS Mourning Death of Their Manager
Facebook
Celebrity

The 'Need You Tonight' band announce that their longtime manager Chris 'CM' Murphy has passed away at the age of 66 following a battle with Mantle Cell Lymphoma.

  • Jan 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - INXS manager Chris "CM" Murphy has died.

The 66-year-old music manager - who worked with the band from 1979 until 1995 and again in the 2000s - passed away in Sydney, Australia following a battle with Mantle Cell Lymphoma.

A representative for Murphy Petrol Group announced on Saturday (16Jan21), "It is with great sadness that Caroline Murphy and family confirm that Christopher (CM) Mark Murphy, chairman of Murphy Petrol Group has today passed away peacefully at his beloved Ballina property 'Sugar Beach Ranch' surrounded by his family."

  See also...

"CM celebrated an illustrious career over 40 years and made an incredible impact on the global music and entertainment industry. Best known for taking his 'band of brothers' INXS to worldwide stardom, CM Murphy influenced the lives of many around the globe with his endless passion and drive. He will be greatly missed."

INXS said in a statement, "It is with great sadness that the remaining members of INXS mourn the passing of our brother, Chris Murphy. Without Chris's vision, passion and hard work, the INXS story would be totally different. Chris's star burned very bright and we celebrate a life well lived and send all our love to his family."

Chris is survived by his wife Caroline; children Stevey, Jeri, Jack, Louis and Charlie; and grandchildren Asher, Samantha, Bella, Axel, Harley and Reuben; along with his mother Janice and sisters Charne and Tanya.

His family have asked that, in lieu of flowers, trees are donated "to create an everlasting and ever-growing memorial at Chris' beloved Ballina property."

You can share this post!

Rod Stewart Admits to Being 'a Bit Spiteful' Towards Elton John and Regrets It

Bonnie Tyler Forced to Confront Her Fear of Water After Falling From Yacht
Most Read
Kate Middleton Moved by Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's 'Surprise' Birthday Gift
Celebrity

Kate Middleton Moved by Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's 'Surprise' Birthday Gift

Trump Accused of Looting the White House

Trump Accused of Looting the White House

Tiffany Haddish Reacts to Being Accused of Bullying Black Female Doctor on Clubhouse

Tiffany Haddish Reacts to Being Accused of Bullying Black Female Doctor on Clubhouse

Blac Chyna Accused of Having Plastic Surgery After Showing 'New Face'

Blac Chyna Accused of Having Plastic Surgery After Showing 'New Face'

King Von's Sister and Cuban Doll Bite Each Other in Violent Brawl

King Von's Sister and Cuban Doll Bite Each Other in Violent Brawl

Reese Witherspoon and Matthew Broderick Mourn Sudden Passing of 'Election' Co-Star Jessica Campbell

Reese Witherspoon and Matthew Broderick Mourn Sudden Passing of 'Election' Co-Star Jessica Campbell

YFN Lucci's Mugshots Surface as He Turns Himself In for Murder

YFN Lucci's Mugshots Surface as He Turns Himself In for Murder

Alexis Skyy Gets Into Verbal Altercation With 'Karen' Making Noise Complaint

Alexis Skyy Gets Into Verbal Altercation With 'Karen' Making Noise Complaint

Wendy Williams Opens Up About Being 'Date Raped' by Late RnB Singer Sherrick

Wendy Williams Opens Up About Being 'Date Raped' by Late RnB Singer Sherrick

Rolling Ray Shows Painful-Looking Injuries as He's Badly Burned After Wig Catches Fire

Rolling Ray Shows Painful-Looking Injuries as He's Badly Burned After Wig Catches Fire

Lily Allen Hit Rock Bottom During 'Highly Sexualized' Tour With Miley Cyrus

Lily Allen Hit Rock Bottom During 'Highly Sexualized' Tour With Miley Cyrus

Nick Cannon Gets Tattoos With Model After Welcoming Baby With Brittany Bell

Nick Cannon Gets Tattoos With Model After Welcoming Baby With Brittany Bell

Lori Harvey Swoons Over Michael B. Jordan Playing With Her Nephew

Lori Harvey Swoons Over Michael B. Jordan Playing With Her Nephew