 
 

Find Out Kate Winslet's Reaction When Son Tells Her He Wants to Be an 'Actress'

Find Out Kate Winslet's Reaction When Son Tells Her He Wants to Be an 'Actress'
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Titanic' actress reveals in a new interview with Jimmy Kimmel that her youngest son Bear has made a 'very serious' confession about his acting aspirations.

  • Jan 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kate Winslet has revealed her seven-year-old son's acting ambitions.

The "Ammonite" star tells "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" her youngest son, Bear Blaze, has made the "very serious" decision to pursue an acting career. However, Kate couldn't help but "laugh" with his choice of words, as he wants to be an actress, rather than an actor.

"The other day my son was very funny. He turned to me and said, 'Mum, I've got a confession to make.' He was very serious," recalls the star.

"He said, 'I'm just gonna come out with it. I'm just gonna say it,' and I'm like, 'Oh my god the drama.' He looks at me and says, 'I want to be an actress.' "

"(I started laughing and he said) 'It's not funny, I want to be an actress. Sign me up.' "

  See also...

"What do you do with that, honestly? It's hilarious, it made me laugh."

Kate shares Bear with Edward Abel Smith and also has daughter Mia, 20, with her ex-husband Jim Threapleton and son Joe, 17, from her marriage to Sam Mendes.

In a 2015 interview, she said about her personal life, "It's just those are the cards that life dealt me. I didn't plan on its being that way. And f*** me, it hasn't been easy, you know."

"No one really knows what has happened in my life," she explained why she rarely talked about her love life. "No one really knows why my first marriage didn't last; no one knows why my second didn't. And I'm proud of those silences."

She went on to praise her current husband Edward or better known as Ned RocknRoll, "Thank God for Ned - really. He's just so incredibly supportive, and he's so much fun. He's absolutely everything to me. And to all of us."

You can share this post!

Johnny Flynn Calls David Bowie Biopic 'Really Dark Little Film' as He Slams 'Unhelpful' Trailer

Jamie Lynn Spears Kills Family Cats With Her Tesla, Blames It on Car Being 'So Quiet'
Related Posts
Kate Winslet and Anthony Hopkins Dedicate TIFF Awards to Frontline Workers

Kate Winslet and Anthony Hopkins Dedicate TIFF Awards to Frontline Workers

Kate Winslet Grappling With Regrets After Working With Woody Allen and Roman Polanski

Kate Winslet Grappling With Regrets After Working With Woody Allen and Roman Polanski

Kate Winslet, Matt Damon and More 'Contagion' Stars Spread Awareness on How to Fight COVID-19

Kate Winslet, Matt Damon and More 'Contagion' Stars Spread Awareness on How to Fight COVID-19

Kate Winslet Gives Fighter Mom Gemma Nuttall Moving Eulogy at Funeral

Kate Winslet Gives Fighter Mom Gemma Nuttall Moving Eulogy at Funeral

Most Read
Kate Middleton Moved by Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's 'Surprise' Birthday Gift
Celebrity

Kate Middleton Moved by Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's 'Surprise' Birthday Gift

Trump Accused of Looting the White House

Trump Accused of Looting the White House

Tiffany Haddish Reacts to Being Accused of Bullying Black Female Doctor on Clubhouse

Tiffany Haddish Reacts to Being Accused of Bullying Black Female Doctor on Clubhouse

Blac Chyna Accused of Having Plastic Surgery After Showing 'New Face'

Blac Chyna Accused of Having Plastic Surgery After Showing 'New Face'

King Von's Sister and Cuban Doll Bite Each Other in Violent Brawl

King Von's Sister and Cuban Doll Bite Each Other in Violent Brawl

Reese Witherspoon and Matthew Broderick Mourn Sudden Passing of 'Election' Co-Star Jessica Campbell

Reese Witherspoon and Matthew Broderick Mourn Sudden Passing of 'Election' Co-Star Jessica Campbell

YFN Lucci's Mugshots Surface as He Turns Himself In for Murder

YFN Lucci's Mugshots Surface as He Turns Himself In for Murder

Alexis Skyy Gets Into Verbal Altercation With 'Karen' Making Noise Complaint

Alexis Skyy Gets Into Verbal Altercation With 'Karen' Making Noise Complaint

Wendy Williams Opens Up About Being 'Date Raped' by Late RnB Singer Sherrick

Wendy Williams Opens Up About Being 'Date Raped' by Late RnB Singer Sherrick

Rolling Ray Shows Painful-Looking Injuries as He's Badly Burned After Wig Catches Fire

Rolling Ray Shows Painful-Looking Injuries as He's Badly Burned After Wig Catches Fire

Lily Allen Hit Rock Bottom During 'Highly Sexualized' Tour With Miley Cyrus

Lily Allen Hit Rock Bottom During 'Highly Sexualized' Tour With Miley Cyrus

Nick Cannon Gets Tattoos With Model After Welcoming Baby With Brittany Bell

Nick Cannon Gets Tattoos With Model After Welcoming Baby With Brittany Bell

Lori Harvey Swoons Over Michael B. Jordan Playing With Her Nephew

Lori Harvey Swoons Over Michael B. Jordan Playing With Her Nephew