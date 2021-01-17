Jamie Lynn Spears Kills Family Cats With Her Tesla, Blames It on Car Being 'So Quiet'

Instagram Celebrity

The sister of Britney Spears reveals she accidentally killed her family pets and pleads with Tesla CEO Elon Musk to change the design of the electric car to prevent further casualties.

AceShowbiz - Jamie Lynn Spears has appealed to Tesla CEO Elon Musk to modify the design of his electric vehicles after she tragically killed multiple family pets with her car.

The country singer took to her Instagram Story with an emotional video, after revealing she has mistakenly backed over and killed her daughter's cat, named Turkey.

"I know there's bigger things to worry about in the world right now, but someone's got to let Elon Musk know that the Tesla is a secret cat killer. And it's a problem, we've really got to fix," she stated.

"We have, now, lost, I don't even want to tell you how many cats because they don't hear the Tesla Crank and unfortunate things happen. And it's really devastating and tragic for everyone involved."

Jamie Lynn, who is the younger sister of pop star Britney Spears, went on to suggest Musk add a feature to the brand's luxury vehicles which would prevent further casualties.

"So, since Tesla is so quiet, maybe, he could, like, make one of those noises that bother cat or animal ears when it cranks up, so that way they know something's happening and they aren't caught off guard. And, things don't end in a very tragic way," she proposed.

Addressing the entrepreneur directly, Spears added, "Elon Musk, let's figure this out. I mean, you owe me a couple cats... Yes, I am fully aware that there's some user error involved in this, but I'm just saying, you know, let's collaborate to save some cats' lives."