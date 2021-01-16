 
 

Kelly Clarkson Recalls Getting 'Mean' Treatments During 'American Idol' Days

Kelly Clarkson Recalls Getting 'Mean' Treatments During 'American Idol' Days
Remembering Jennifer Love Hewitt as the one being nice to her, the winner of the first season of the singing competition is grateful for the actress' kind words.

AceShowbiz - Kelly Clarkson could not forget the unpleasant experiences she had when competing on "American Idol". When hosting the latest episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show", the first season winner of the singing competition recalled getting "mean" treatments from people during her stint on the show in 2002.

The 39-year-old walked down memory lane when speaking to Jennifer Love Hewitt in the Thursday, January 14 episode of her talk show. "You probably don't remember this, but it stuck with me [for] so long, almost 20 years now," she first told Jennifer. "It was at some kind of MTV Awards or something or VMAs or something, I don't know what it was, but you ran up to me. "

"And it was right when like the final three I think of ['American Idol'] and we were just so slammed and everything was happening like in a whirlwind and people like were really mean to us because we're from a talent show and it was the first season," she added. "Like, everyone was so rude to us, like, on the carpet, like at the show … it was so bad."

After admitting that it was such a "horrible experience" for her, Kelly confessed to Jennifer, "You came up to me and ran up to me out of nowhere and were like, 'Oh my gosh! I'm really rooting for you!' " She went on, "You told me, 'Please keep the ones you love so close and it'll end up being about a few people in your life unfortunately, but this business can be really hard. And just remember to keep those people who really love you.' "

The "Breakaway" singer then thanked the former "Party of Five" star for her "kind" words. "You just gave me this advice that was really, really kind in such an … unkind rather time for me personally. So, thank you so much, it meant the world to me. You were so nice." In response to her compliment, the actress replied with a smile, "That's really nice, thank you."

