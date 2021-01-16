 
 

Emma Thompson Joins 'Matilda the Musical' as Miss Trunchbull

Emma Thompson Joins 'Matilda the Musical' as Miss Trunchbull
WENN
Movie

The 'Saving Mr. Banks' actress has been cast as the notorious headmistress Agatha Trunchbull in the upcoming big-screen adaptation of Roald Dahl's children's classic.

  • Jan 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Emma Thompson has landed the role of formidable headmistress Agatha Trunchbull in the upcoming "Matilda the Musical" movie.

According to Netflix, Thompson will be playing Trunchbull and newcomer Alisha Weir, 11, has beat thousands of competitors to play the titular Matilda.

It was previously reported that Ralph Fiennes, with whom Emma co-starred in the "Harry Potter" series, was in line for the Miss Trunchbull role but it appears that didn't work out.

Meanwhile, Lashana Lynch is said to be in final negotiations to star as Miss Honey in the musical movie, which will be directed by Matthew Warchus.

  See also...

"Matilda the Musical" debuted in 2010 before hitting London's West End the following year. It transferred to Broadway in 2013 and ran for four years before closing in 2017.

The movie, which follows the story of a young bookworm prodigy mistreated by her ignorant parents and abusive school headmistress, will be a collaboration between Sony Pictures and Netflix, and will receive a limited theatre release in the U.K. before hitting the streaming service worldwide.

The novel was previously made into a film in 1996, starring Mara Wilson as the title character, with appearances from Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman, Embeth Davidtz, and Pam Ferris.

Emma Thompson was last seen on the big screen in 2019. She starred in comedy drama "Late Night" with Mindy Kaling, sci-fi action comedy "Men in Black: International", coming-of-age movie "How to Build a Girl", and rom-com "Last Christmas". She also lent her voice in stop-motion animated movie "Missing Link".

In 2020, she voiced Poly the macaw in a new adaptation of "Doctor Dolittle" fronted by Robert Downey Jr.

You can share this post!

Zac Hanson and Wife Expecting Baby No. 5
Related Posts
Bond Star Lashana Lynch In Talks for New 'Matilda' Movie

Bond Star Lashana Lynch In Talks for New 'Matilda' Movie

Ralph Fiennes in Talks to Play Evil Miss Trunchbull in 'Matilda'

Ralph Fiennes in Talks to Play Evil Miss Trunchbull in 'Matilda'

Most Read
Armie Hammer Decries 'Vicious' Attacks Over Leaked DMs as He Exits 'Shotgun Wedding'
Movie

Armie Hammer Decries 'Vicious' Attacks Over Leaked DMs as He Exits 'Shotgun Wedding'

Jessica Chastain Ensures Her Co-Stars Share Ownership and Profits of New Movie

Jessica Chastain Ensures Her Co-Stars Share Ownership and Profits of New Movie

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio Are Nerdy Scientists in First Footage of 'Don't Look Up'

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio Are Nerdy Scientists in First Footage of 'Don't Look Up'

Nick Jonas In Talks to Play Frankie Valli in 'Jersey Boys' Streaming Event

Nick Jonas In Talks to Play Frankie Valli in 'Jersey Boys' Streaming Event

Riz Ahmed Likens Classism at Oxford University to That of British Film Industry

Riz Ahmed Likens Classism at Oxford University to That of British Film Industry

John David Washington Stands by Age Gap With 'Malcolm and Marie' Co-Star Zendaya: I'm the Rookie

John David Washington Stands by Age Gap With 'Malcolm and Marie' Co-Star Zendaya: I'm the Rookie

'To All the Boys: Always and Forever' Trailer: Lara and Peter's Romance in Test Ahead of College

'To All the Boys: Always and Forever' Trailer: Lara and Peter's Romance in Test Ahead of College

Spike Lee's Daughter and Son Make History as 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors

Spike Lee's Daughter and Son Make History as 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors

SAG Awards 2021 Gets Bumped to April to Avoid Clash With Grammys

SAG Awards 2021 Gets Bumped to April to Avoid Clash With Grammys

Ray Fisher Reacts to Being Removed From 'The Flash' Movie

Ray Fisher Reacts to Being Removed From 'The Flash' Movie

Debra Messing Sets Eyes on Role as Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin's 'Being the Ricardos'

Debra Messing Sets Eyes on Role as Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin's 'Being the Ricardos'

Chris Evans Has Good Laugh Over Reports of His Return as Captain America

Chris Evans Has Good Laugh Over Reports of His Return as Captain America

Studio Bosses Slam Ray Fisher's Claims That There's 'Interference' in 'Justice League' Investigation

Studio Bosses Slam Ray Fisher's Claims That There's 'Interference' in 'Justice League' Investigation