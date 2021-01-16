Zac Hanson and Wife Expecting Baby No. 5

Instagram Celebrity

The youngest member of the Hanson is having a new addition to his growing family as he announces that wife Kate is pregnant with a baby boy due in two months.

AceShowbiz - Pop star Zac Hanson is set to become a father of five.

The "MMMBop" drummer and his wife, Kate, are due to welcome a baby boy in March (21).

"We're so happy and thankful for the things 2020 got right, especially this little guy coming in March!" Zac told People.com. "Here's to fresh starts and new beginnings."

The kid will join big sisters Mary, four, and Junia, 10, and brothers George, seven, and 12-year-old John.

Zac and Kate wed in 2006.

The tot won't be the only new addition to the Hanson clan - Zac became an uncle again in December, when his big brother Taylor and his wife, Natalie, introduced their seventh child, a girl named Maybellene.

Taylor Hanson announced Natalie's pregnancy in September 2020. "Our family is thrilled to be welcoming a new member later this year," he said back then. "More than ever, we are especially grateful for this fresh wave of joy."

The baby was born "ahead of schedule" on December 7. "The best presents come in small packages #christmas #2020," the proud dad gushed while mom Natalie assured, "Despite her early arrival, she was perfect."

She additionally wrote on her blog, "My pregnancy with Maybellene was the most eventful I have ever experienced and that last month before she came is not one I would ever care to repeat. Yet, I think the trials of getting her here, not to mention the stress of having a baby during a pandemic, made the feelings of relief and excitement of having her here safe and sound even stronger."