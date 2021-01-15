Ariana Grande Spices Up '34+35' Remix With Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion

Music

The 'Thank U, Next' songstress unveils the remixed version of her 'Positions' single featuring the 'Juicy' raptress and the 'Savage' hitmaker along with its official lyrics video.

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande has dropped a remix of her latest single "34+35" featuring Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion. After teasing it hours earlier, the former Nickelodeon star debuted the new song on midnight Friday, January 15.

The playful sexual track opens with Ariana's original verse, before Doja follows in the second verse. The "Mooo!" raptress references the song's mathematical title while dropping a reference to Brooklyn rapper 6ix9ine in her own part.

"Add up the numbers or get behind that/ Play and rewind that, listen, you'll find that," she raps. "I want that 69 without Tekashi/ And I want your body and I make it obvious."

Megan comes midway through the song. "Rock you like a baby/ But you know I'm bout to keep you up," she spits her equally raunchy lyrics, dropping an expletive. "Welcome to my channel/ And today I'm bout to teach you sum/ I can make it pop legs up like a can can/ Wake the neighbors up/ Make it sound like the band playing/ B***h, let me get cute."

"34+35" is the second single of Ariana's sixth studio album "Positions", which hit the stores on October 30, 2020. Preceded by lead single and title track "Positions", "34+35" arrived on the same day of the album's release along with its official music video.

On Thursday, January 14, the "7 Rings" songstress teased the remix with a 16-second clip featuring a vintage TV which displays her vague silhouette with two mystery individuals on either side of her on the screen. She later confirmed Megan and Doja's guest appearances on the song, posting on Instagram, "tonight @dojacat @theestallion," along with the song's cover art.

"34+35" sits at No. 13 on Billboard Hot 100 chart this week after previously peaking at No. 8 and is poised to return to the top 10 with the nice boost from the Megan and Doja collaboration. The album itself debuted at No. 1 on Billboard 200 chart.