Minka Kelly Believed to Have Moved Into Trevor Noah's $27.5 Million Mansion
The 'Titans' actress and 'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah' host have yet to publicly confirm that they are in a romantic relationship, but are said to have been 'making plans for a future together.'

  • Jan 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Minka Kelly appeared to be getting inseparable from Trevor Noah. While she and her rumored beau have yet to publicly confirm rumors that they are dating, the "Titans" actress is believed to have moved into "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" host's $27.5 million mansion.

Offering more details on the 40-year-old star and the comedian's growing relationship was PEOPLE. A source told the outlet that the pair "are still really happy and in love." The source added that the 36-year-old's TV host has bought a home in Los Angeles for them to share in late December 2020.

"They're making plans for a future together, and it's a very stable relationship," the insider continued. "They've been spending time between coasts over the last year and had been looking for a place in L.A. as a couple."

Trevor's new home is located in the Bel-Air neighborhood. The 11,000-square-foot estate, which has three stories, features six bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. It is provided with a gym, wine room, screening room, steam room, library and chef's kitchen. Meanwhile in the backyard, there is a pool, outdoor bar, spa, cabana, kitchen, sun deck, as well as a rooftop terrace.

The South African native and the "Friday Night Lights" alum were unveiled to be in a relationship in August the same year. Revealing the pair's status was a source who claimed to PEOPLE, "They're very happy. It's a very serious relationship." Another source told E! News that they were dating for "several months" and living together in New York City.

More than a week later, Trevor and Minka added fuel to their dating speculations when they were spotted together in his New York City apartment. In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, he was seen handling his new flame's dog while she was busy with her luggage.

Before romancing Minka, Trevor was in a romantic relationship with model Jordyn Taylor for three years. The "Almost Human" alum, on the other hand, dated several actors in the past, including Derek Jeter, Wilmer Valderrama and Josh Radnor. She was also linked romantically to Jesse Williams amid his divorce from Aryn Drake-Lee.

