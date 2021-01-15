 
 

Bravo Shuts Down 'RHONY' Production Again After Cast Member Has COVID-19

This is the second time for 'RHONY' production of season 13 to get suspended due to coronavirus as the filming was halted after a crew member tested positive for the disease in October 2020.

  • Jan 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Production on "The Real Housewives of New York City" season 13 is put on halt once again due to COVID-19. It has been reported that Bravo has shut down the filming after a cast member tested positive for the novel coronavirus. PageSix was the first to report the news.

The news outlet claimed that it had the name of the contracted star. However, it decided not to reveal the identity because it hasn't been given us permission to do so. Bravo, meanwhile, has yet to comment on the report.

This is the second time for "RHONY" production to get suspended due to coronavirus. The filming was halted after a crew member tested positive for the disease back in October. The production only resumed after two-week quarantine period.

  See also...

"RHONY" isn't the only "Real Housewives" show which production was affected by COVID-19. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" was forced to temporarily pause filming in November 2020 after cast members Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley and Kathy Hilton tested positive for COVID-19.

That aside, season 13 will see newcomer Eboni K. Williams joining returning Housewives Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Leah McSweeney and Sonja Morgan. Of being the first black Housewife on the show, Eboni shared to PEOPLE, "This is not the first time I've been the first Black woman in a space. I was the first Black woman at my law firm coming out of law school."

"When you are privileged to be the first, you represent your entire culture. I'm not just on this show as Eboni K. Williams, in many ways, I'm on this show representing Black womanhood. I take that responsibility very seriously," she explained. "I don't have the option to be a shrinking violet."

