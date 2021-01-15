Toby Keith and Ricky Skaggs Shamed for Receiving Medals From Trump After Impeachment

WENN/Judy Eddy Celebrity

Both country music stars offer no explanation despite the backlash from social media users after they were honored with the National Medal of the Arts on the same day the president was impeached.

AceShowbiz - What was supposed to be an honorable moment for Toby Keith and Ricky Skaggs has landed them in hot water. The two country music stars have come under fire after receiving presidential medals from Donald Trump during his impeachment.

Keith and Skaggs were awarded the National Medal of the Arts on Wednesday, January 13, around the same time the president was being impeached for the second time by the House of Representatives. The awards were presented in a closed press ceremony, the White House press office confirmed Thursday.

In a press release, the White House said Keith was selected "for making extraordinary contributions to American music. Rising from humble beginnings in the oil fields of Oklahoma, Toby Keith has become one of the preeminent songwriters of his generation."

As for Skaggs, he was honored "for his contributions to the American music industry." The release added, "A virtuoso of the mandolin and fiddle, Ricky Skaggs creates and produces bluegrass music that preserves the musical legacy of the most talented artists of his generation."

Instead of helping the stars celebrate the honor, social media users slammed both of them for their decision to receive the medals from Trump. "Good to know. Toby Keith and Ricky Skaggs are now off my play list [sic]," one fan denounced them. "The fact that they accepted this means they also accepted 1/6. They can just go sing to themselves in their showers."

Another reacted, "While we were busy impeaching Trump yesterday two country artists Toby Keith and Ricky Skaggs thought it was worthwhile to receive presidential medals from him. I would be ashamed to."

A third user similarly commented, "If I were Ricky Skaggs and Toby Keith I would not accept the medals." Someone else added, "Toby Keith and Ricky Skaggs have shamed themselves for all time! They are now a blight on Country Music!"

Neither Keith nor Skaggs has offered an explanation to their decisions to receive the medals. A representative for Keith told Fox News following the backlash, "I do not have a comment at this time." A representative for Skaggs also refused to comment, saying, "There will be no official statement other than what the White House services out."

Both Keith and Skaggs have in the past been known for their affiliations to Trump. Back in 2017, the former performed at Trump's inauguration ceremony, drawing some criticism. Skaggs, meanwhile, is a lifelong Republican and voiced his support for Trump in a 2016 interview with the Gospel Herald.

"I love [Trump's] enthusiasm and his fighting spirit," he said at the time. "He's not going to let anyone bulldoze over him because he's a bulldozer himself. Mr. Trump is someone who tears down and rebuilds. I believe Donald Trump is the right person in the right place, and that it's prophetic."

Trump was impeached on Wednesday for "incitement of insurrection" that led to the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol on January 6. He becomes the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice.