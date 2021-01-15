Siegfried Fischbacher of Siegfried and Roy Dies at 81 After Battle With Cancer

ABC Celebrity

The remaining member of the duo, Siegfried and Roy, has passed away at the age of 81 after battling pancreatic cancer that had already spread through his body.

AceShowbiz - Siegfried and Roy magician, Siegfried Fischbacher, has died at 81 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The star died at his home in Las Vegas on Wednesday (13Jan21), German publication Bild confirmed.

Siegfried's sister, Sister Dolore, a nun from Munich, confirmed to BILD, "He fell asleep gently and peacefully."

The entertainer was suffering from a malignant tumour that was initially removed during a 12-hour operation.

However, it was later found that it had already spread through his body. Following the operation and diagnosis, Siegfried left the hospital and returned home where he was cared for by two nurses up until his death.

His partner, Roy, died from complications following a COVID-19 battle last year (May20). At the time, Siegfried said, "I have lost my best friend. From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried."

Horn was left partially paralysed after one of the pair's white Bengal tigers, Montecore, attacked him during a Siegfried & Roy performance at The Mirage hotel-casino in Las Vegas in 2003.

Siegfried and Roy, real name Uwe Ludwig Horn, met while working on a cruise ship in 1957.

Earlier this year, the filmmakers behind Netflix's hit series "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" were reportedly planning a new episode on the magical duo. It reportedly would focus on the 2003 onstage tiger mauling that left Roy Horn permanently injured.