Tiffany Haddish Reacts to Being Accused of Bullying Black Female Doctor on Clubhouse

Instagram Celebrity

Someone claims that Instagram activist Chaka Bars and other 'ignorant celebs' attack professional medics on a chat room and start spreading conspiracy theory about COVID-19.

Jan 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tiffany Haddish, Jason Lee, Joe Budden and Instagram activist Chaka Bars sparked chatter on Twitter. It was said that they were harassing several black doctors on Clubhouse and even shared their personal information.

Someone claimed that Chaka and other "ignorant celebs" attacked professional medics and started spreading conspiracy theory, saying that the government invented COVID-19 and social distancing so satellites could do facial recognition. While there's still no evidence to confirm what they said on the chat room, some people took to Twitter to blast the stars.

People also called for an action from the app, as one tweeted, "Hey @joinClubhouse - there is a room called 'CH Bullying' full of celebrities and conspiracy theorists who are plotting to dox several black doctors by sharing their social media accounts to several thousand people. Can you please step in? #CHBullying."

"Chakabars, Tiffany Haddish, Jason Lee and other 'celebrities' are plotting in a clubhouse room to take down a young black woman doctor and they even said 'ruin her life'. They are sharing her details in a group chat. How is this allowed @joinClubhouse? #chbullying," another person similarly wrote.

When someone else tried to refute the claims, the user further insisted, "I have ears! Tiffany said she's going to take this girl down and they said they're sharing her details in a group chat. How is this fair? This is not another celebrity."

Noting how dangerous the move was, one user said, "Chakabars is getting his 1 million followers to attack a Black woman because Black doctors got his account suspended for misinformation. This guy is a monster. It's petrifying."

Meanwhile, Tiffany responded to the allegations on her Twitter account. Refusing to call it a bullying, the "Girls Trip" actress wrote, "Now People on clubhouse saying I am bullying because I just told the truth." She went on saying, "There is a special place in Gods Kingdom for people that like to lie and make up stories on other people," adding that, "Funny how some people can't handle the truth!"