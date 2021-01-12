Report: Siegfried Fischbacher of Siegfried and Roy Fighting Terminal Pancreatic Cancer

WENN/Judy Eddy Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Siegfried Fischbacher of Siegfried & Roy is reportedly fighting for his life. The 81-year-old illusionist entertainer is terminally ill with pancreatic cancer, according to a report from German publication Bild (via Daily Mail).

The one-half of the German-American magician and entertainer duo has reportedly just undergone a "12-hour operation" to remove a malignant tumor. It's said that he's currently at home in Las Vegas.

The report additionally notes that Siegfried was "released from a clinic at his own request" and is now being taken care of by "two hospice workers." He's allegedly not allowed to see any friends or family members due to the coronavirus pandemic.

His sister, the Munich nun Dolore, said to Bild, "I take my brother with me in every one of my prayers and I am deeply connected to him." His representative has not addressed the report of his condition.

Report of Siegfried's alleged cancer battle comes nine months after his stage partner Roy Horn (born Uwe Ludwig Horn) passed away from complications following a COVID-19 battle. Roy died in May 2020 at 75 years old, one month after he tested positive for the novel virus.

Siegfried said of his friend's passing at the time, "Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend. From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried."

"Roy was a fighter his whole life including during these final days," he added. "I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy's life."

Siegfried & Roy is famous for their appearances with white lions and white tigers. In 2003, they were forced to shut down their popular Las Vegas show after was Roy was dragged off the stage by one of the act's famous white tigers.