Jessica Fyre Attacks Kim Kardashian for Darkening Her Face Skin

However, some fans jump into the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star's defense as one person notes in an Instagram comment, 'She clearly has on foundation and contoured her face!'

Jan 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian is called out once again for allegedly trying to look black. This time, it is "Love & Hip Hop: Miami" star Jessica Fyre who slammed the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star for darkening her skin.

On Wednesday, January 13, Jessie responded to Kim's recent video that she shared on her Twitter account. In the clip, the SKIM founder was seen playing with her hair, which she styled in high ponytail."

While the wife of Kanye West looked gorgeous in the video, Jessie noticed one thing about Kim that pissed her off. "YOUR HAND STILL WHITE KIM," Jessie wrote in quote-retweet.

Fans applauded her for calling Kim out for that as one commented, "It needed to be said !!" Another person said, "Someone needs to tell them girls over there to stop changing their skin tone," while another user added, They wanna be black so bad."

One person also thought that Kim was unrecognizable. "I didn't even know this was actually Kim.. I thought it was one of her clones. Kim don't even look like Kim anymore," said the person.

However, some fans jumped into Kim's defense. "I mean she said she tans to be the same color as her kids," one fan reminded others, while another person noted, "All of our hands are laughter than our faces." Accusing the naysayers of being jealous of Kim, one other claimed, "I'm convinced y'all jealous of Kim like okay if her hand is lighter??? She clearly has on foundation and contoured her face!"

Prior to this, Summer Walker dragged Kim and her half-sister Kylie Jenner for trying to look like black people. "The difference in color between their hands and their faces," the "CPR" singer wrote on her Instagram Stories, adding a face with tears of joy emoji.

"White girls wanna be darker, black girls foundation be too damn light, fat wanna be skinny, skinny wanna be thick, white girls want bigger lips, black girls want smaller noses, curly girls want straight, straight girls want curly, everyone wants what the other person got my lord," she continued, insisting that "it's not shade just a observation."