Dr. Dre Reaches Spousal Support Agreement With Nicole Young Amid Brain Aneurysm Recovery
The rap mogul, who is being treated for his medical condition at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, has been uncovered to have agreed to pay his estranged wife $2 million.

  • Jan 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dr. Dre has agreed to pay his estranged wife $2 million (£1.5 million) in spousal support as he recovers from a brain aneurysm.

The rap mogul was admitted to the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Monday, January 4 and missed a divorce case hearing on Wednesday as he recovered.

But, according to legal documents obtained by The Blast, he and Nicole Young have agreed she should be given the money to pay for living expenses as their divorce battle continues.

Wednesday's hearing was continued to allow the rapper and producer, real name Andre Young, time to recover from his medical condition.

According to the agreement, Nicole will be advanced the $2 million by the beginning of next week (January 11).

It will cover all expenses at her Malibu, California home. Nicole has agreed she will be responsible for her own security fees.

The former couple will be back in court in April.

In related news, the rap mogul's home was targeted by alleged burglars in the early hours of Wednesday morning, January 6. It was said that a group of four alleged criminals was spotted on Dre's Pacific Palisades property at 2 A.M. local time by security officials, who were casing the house.

The guards confronted them before they could get to the main structure. The guards quickly called the authorities, who caught up with the alleged perpetrators and arrested them for attempted burglary.

TMZ further reported that law enforcement officials believe the men hoped the property would be vacant after they discovered reports of the star's hospitalisation.

