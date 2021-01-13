 
 

Report: 'Humiliated' Kim Kardashian Asked Jeffree Star to Clarify Kanye West Hookup Rumors

Instagram/WENN
Celebrity

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and her entourage allegedly 'made it clear' to the beauty influencer to 'stop fuelling the rumours with his social media posts.'

  • Jan 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian appeared to take matters into her own hand when it comes the bizarre rumors involving her husband Kanye West and beauty guru Jeffree Star. According to report, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star felt both "humiliated" and "embarrassed" by rumors that Ye and Jefree were hooking up.

Kim and her entourage "made it clear to Jeffree to stop fuelling the rumours with his social media posts," a source claimed to The Sun. "Kim is humiliated by everything with Jeffree and the divorce as a whole."

"She has lot of friends and a lot of respect in the makeup world so she was embarrassed with all of those Jeffree rumours," the source added.

The source went on to allude that the reason why Jeffree posted on his YouTube channel a video addressing the allegations was because "Jeffree was asked to set the record straight." The insider went on to say, "He loved the attention and otherwise would've kept fanning the flames as long as he could have."

In the said video, which was titled "Addresing the Kanye Situation", Jeffree clarified that the rumors were false, calling the reports about his alleged affair with the "Jesus Is King" artist "the dumbest s**t I think I've read in my entire life."

"How do we even get to this moment, like, how would that even be made up? Because we both live in same the state?" he wondered. Kanye is currently residing in his ranch in Wyoming, allegedly taking some time off from wife Kim after his failed presidential run. Shutting down the speculations, Jeffree clarified, "Let me just say this one time for any news outlet: I like very tall men. Me and Kanye have never hung out, and this whole thing is really funny."

Meanwhile, another source noted to Entertainment Tonight that while Kim had been trying to work on her marriage, divorce appeared to be unavoidable. "Kim is focusing on the new year and a lot of amazing things that are coming her way," the source explained. "Kim has tried everything she can to make things work with Kanye but it’s not working. Kim has held on to the relationship in hopes of a change and for the sake of the kids, but all signs are pointing to divorce."

A previous report stated that Kim and Ye "have seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She's known for a while. It's not about the marriage anymore, she'll always care for Kanye but it's over between them. Kim is only focused on what's best for the kids. It's a tough decision for her and she's figuring it out."

