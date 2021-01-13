 
 

Blueface's Instagram Account Reportedly Suspended After Posting Nudes

The 'Thotiana' rapper hasn't offered an explanation as to why his account on the photo-sharing platform disappears, but it comes after he shared explicit videos over the weekend.

  • Jan 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Blueface may have angered Instagram with his recent X-rated contents. The rapper's account on the photo-sharing platform has reportedly been suspended after he posted explicit videos from a stripper party over the weekend.

The Los Angeles native, whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Michael Porter, hasn't offered an explanation as to why his account disappears from the platform, but it's likely that the ban is only temporary. This should not come as a surprise considering his frisky posts, which often challenged Instagram's policy.

A few days ago, Blueface shocked his followers by sharing NSFW videos from a packed stripper party on his Instagram Stories. In a series of uncensored clips, the 23-year-old star showed scantily-clad women gyrating on a man and twerking in what looked like a nightclub. Some of the strippers even took off their already barely-there clothes, exposing their private parts to the camera.

In one of the videos, a person behind the camera pulled down one of the women's thongs while she was twerking. "Don't play with that s**t. Quit playing," he told the woman. "Regular night for me," Blueface was heard bragging in another clip.

Blueface isn't the first rapper who violated Instagram's nudity policy though. Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) had his account suspended before it was permanently deleted after he posted nudity last year.

He later launched a new account, but is still blocked from using its Live feature. On Wednesday, January 6, the Baton Rogue artist took to Twitter to complain about the restriction. "IG JUST BLOCKED ME FROM GOING LIVE N I AINT EVEN DONE S**T," he ranted. "LISTEN FOR ALL YOU HATERS THINKIN YALL GO STOP BOOSIE N 2021 YALL GO BE LOOKING STUPID A** F**K AT CHRISTMAS TIME #bornhustler #suckmyd**k."

