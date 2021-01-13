 
 

Kris Jenner Advises TikTok Star Behind Kanye West-Jeffree Star Affair Rumor to Seek Help

Instagram/WENN/Instagram/Ivan Nikolov
Celebrity

After social media influencer Ava Louise admitted to having made up the hook-up claims, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' matriarch warns her to stop spreading lies or face legal action.

  • Jan 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kris Jenner had something to say to a TikTok star who falsely claimed Kanye West had an affair with Jeffree Star. After Ava Louise admitted to having made up the rumors about the hook-up between the "Stronger" rapper and the beauty guru, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" matriarch advised her to seek help.

Reacting to the faux scandal, the 65-year-old's representative told TMZ, "Making up fake stories in an effort to monetize and get attention which has a direct effect on people's lives is not OK." The rep added, "Perhaps she should spend that time instead seeking the help that she clearly needs to deal with her issues."

In response to Ava's claims about receiving cease and desist letter from Kris' company, the reality TV star's rep clarified, "We have zero clue who this person is and have not yet taken legal action." The rep added, "However, if she continues to spread lie after lie and a fake letter in a desperate cry for public attention, which she has admitted on record that she's seeking, then we will have no choice but to take legal action on principle."

Kris' statement came after Ava made the claims that Jeffree played a part in Kanye and Kim Kardashian's divorce. In a January 6 clip, she said, "This whole divorce comes as no surprise. Kanye has been hooking up with a very famous beauty guru--MALE beauty guru. A lot of people in the scene have known it for a while."

While Kanye has yet to respond to the rumors, the beauty guru was quick to shut it down. "I guess some girl made up a whole lie on TikTok, and it went 'viral,' where she insinuates Kanye and Kim are getting a divorce because a big male beauty influencer is sleeping with him," he said in his YouTube video. "Let me just say this one time for any news outlet: I like very tall men. Me and Kanye have never hung out, and this whole thing is really funny."

Jeffree also laughed off the conspiracy theory suggesting that Kris was actually behind all these bizarre rumors. He pointed out, "And if Kris Jenner organized this whole thing, happy new year, sweetie girl!"

