Boosie Badazz Launches Rant After Being Banned From Going on Instagram Live

Instagram Celebrity

The tension between the Baton Rouge artist and the platform started last year after Instagram decided to delete the rapper's page for posting nudity and other restricted content on Instagram Live.

Jan 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz's (Lil Boosie) drama with Instagram has apparently yet to be over. On Wednesday, January 6, the Baton Rouge rapper took to his Twitter account to complain about being blocked from accessing one of the features on the photo-sharing platform.

"IG JUST BLOCKED ME FROM GOING LIVE N I AINT EVEN DONE S**T," so he told his followers. "LISTEN FOR ALL YOU HATERS THINKIN YALL GO STOP BOOSIE N 2021 YALL GO BE LOOKING STUPID A** F**K AT CHRISTMAS TIME #bornhustler #suckmyd**k."

Boosie Badazz claimed he's banned from going on Instagram Live again.

The tension between Boosie and Instagram started last year after Instagram decided to delete the rapper's page for posting nudity and other restricted content on Instagram Live. In one of his controversial Lives, he got women getting naked and showing up-close-and-personal views of their genitals.

Prior to the removal, Instagram also temporarily banned him from going on Live. "I'm on six months parole with Instagram," Boosie said back in April 2020. "They sent me e-mails, like, 'Boosie, one more time. One more p***y. If you show p***y one more time, it's over.' "

Later in September, Boosie revealed on VladTV that he was suing Facebook and Instagram's boss Mark Zuckerberg for interrupting his business with the ban. "He made some of my business ventures go down, so I'm suing him now. I'm filing a lawsuit against him now," he explained at the time.

"He stopped me off Instagram and he didn't put me back on Instagram. And it's affecting my business. And I got over 200,000 people writing statements that have done way worser things that I have put on my Instagram... Their Instagram has been taken back and given [back] to them over and over," he continued.

Boosie went on to argue that his punishment shouldn't be that severe because that was his first time to get into trouble with his social post. "You can give 2 million people they Instagram back for the derogatory things they did, but I didn't do nothin' but post a girl with a emoji over her? This is discrimination. Something is wrong," he said.