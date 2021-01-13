 
 

Victoria Beckham Realized Music Wasn't Really Her Passion After Watching Elton John Perform

Victoria Beckham Realized Music Wasn't Really Her Passion After Watching Elton John Perform
WENN
Music

The singer-turned-fashion designer talks about her departure from the Spice Girls and explains why she declined to reunite with her all-female bandmates.

  • Jan 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Victoria Beckham was inspired to "step away" from the Spice Girls by Sir Elton John.

The mother-of-four shot to fame as a member of the girl group and though she stayed with them throughout their chart career, their 2007 reunion, and 2012 appearance at the London Olympics, she declined to join in with their later plans - including a 2016 reunion, which was axed after Geri Horner fell pregnant, and a 2019 concert tour. And writing a letter to her future self in Britain's Vogue magazine, Victoria admitted it was seeing her "dear friend" perform that made her realise she'd never be passionate about music.

"Remember years ago, watching your dear friend Elton John on stage in Las Vegas," she wrote. "He performed Tiny Dancer, as if it were the first time, and you realised this was like oxygen for him. It was a life-changing moment - while singing and dancing was fun for you, it wasn't your passion."

  See also...

"That day, you started your quest to uncover your own dreams. It was time to step away from being a Spice Girl. For the first time, you were venturing out on your own, and it was terrifying. It was scary to close a chapter that defined you."

After launching her own fashion empire and diversifying into beauty, Victoria hinted she also has other projects in the pipeline and will continue to ignore her critics.

She continued in her letter, "I know you are still reinventing yourself, taking on new challenges, and ignoring the naysayers. You always look beyond the conventional wisdom to pave your own path."

"First, you found this passion in fashion, and most recently, beauty. What comes next? I'm dying to know."

You can share this post!

Lana Del Rey Insists Donald Trump's 'Madness' Was Necessary to Spark Change in U.S.

Martha Stewart Assures She Didn't Get Special Treatment During Covid-19 Vaccination
Related Posts
Victoria Beckham Changes Her Diet After Discovering High Levels of Mercury

Victoria Beckham Changes Her Diet After Discovering High Levels of Mercury

Victoria Beckham Heaps Praise on Soon-to-Be Daughter-in-Law Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham Heaps Praise on Soon-to-Be Daughter-in-Law Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham Launches Her Own Posh Spice Lipstick

Victoria Beckham Launches Her Own Posh Spice Lipstick

Victoria Beckham 'Panicked' as She and David Caught Coronavirus After Partying in L.A.

Victoria Beckham 'Panicked' as She and David Caught Coronavirus After Partying in L.A.

Most Read
Saweetie and Doja Cat Skinny Dipping in 'Best Friend' Music Video
Music

Saweetie and Doja Cat Skinny Dipping in 'Best Friend' Music Video

Kings of Leon 'Dug Deep' for Comeback Album

Kings of Leon 'Dug Deep' for Comeback Album

Little Mix to Release New Music as Trio 'Very Soon'

Little Mix to Release New Music as Trio 'Very Soon'

Lars Ulrich Recalls Trying to Hide Behind His Drums During First Metallica Gig

Lars Ulrich Recalls Trying to Hide Behind His Drums During First Metallica Gig

David Bowie Planned on Doing More Albums After Releasing 'Blackstar'

David Bowie Planned on Doing More Albums After Releasing 'Blackstar'

You Me At Six Reveal What Will Make Them Stop Making Music

You Me At Six Reveal What Will Make Them Stop Making Music

Suga Says BTS Looked Empty Without Him

Suga Says BTS Looked Empty Without Him

David Bowie Tribute Concert Sees Entertaining Performances From Duran Duran and Adam Lambert

David Bowie Tribute Concert Sees Entertaining Performances From Duran Duran and Adam Lambert

Keyshia Cole Apologizes for Another Delay of 'Verzuz' With Ashanti: 'I STAY READY!'

Keyshia Cole Apologizes for Another Delay of 'Verzuz' With Ashanti: 'I STAY READY!'

Lil Nas X Celebrates 'Old Town Road' History-Making Milestone

Lil Nas X Celebrates 'Old Town Road' History-Making Milestone

Taylor Swift's 'Evermore' Returns to No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart, Breaks Record

Taylor Swift's 'Evermore' Returns to No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart, Breaks Record

Lana Del Rey Under Fire Over 'Extremely Inclusive' Claims as She Shares Album Art

Lana Del Rey Under Fire Over 'Extremely Inclusive' Claims as She Shares Album Art

Joe Elliott Releases 'Goodnight Mr. Jones' as Special Send-Off to Late David Bowie

Joe Elliott Releases 'Goodnight Mr. Jones' as Special Send-Off to Late David Bowie