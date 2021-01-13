Victoria Beckham Realized Music Wasn't Really Her Passion After Watching Elton John Perform

WENN Music

The singer-turned-fashion designer talks about her departure from the Spice Girls and explains why she declined to reunite with her all-female bandmates.

AceShowbiz - Victoria Beckham was inspired to "step away" from the Spice Girls by Sir Elton John.

The mother-of-four shot to fame as a member of the girl group and though she stayed with them throughout their chart career, their 2007 reunion, and 2012 appearance at the London Olympics, she declined to join in with their later plans - including a 2016 reunion, which was axed after Geri Horner fell pregnant, and a 2019 concert tour. And writing a letter to her future self in Britain's Vogue magazine, Victoria admitted it was seeing her "dear friend" perform that made her realise she'd never be passionate about music.

"Remember years ago, watching your dear friend Elton John on stage in Las Vegas," she wrote. "He performed Tiny Dancer, as if it were the first time, and you realised this was like oxygen for him. It was a life-changing moment - while singing and dancing was fun for you, it wasn't your passion."

"That day, you started your quest to uncover your own dreams. It was time to step away from being a Spice Girl. For the first time, you were venturing out on your own, and it was terrifying. It was scary to close a chapter that defined you."

After launching her own fashion empire and diversifying into beauty, Victoria hinted she also has other projects in the pipeline and will continue to ignore her critics.

She continued in her letter, "I know you are still reinventing yourself, taking on new challenges, and ignoring the naysayers. You always look beyond the conventional wisdom to pave your own path."

"First, you found this passion in fashion, and most recently, beauty. What comes next? I'm dying to know."