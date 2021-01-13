 
 

Lana Del Rey Insists Donald Trump's 'Madness' Was Necessary to Spark Change in U.S.

The 'Summertime Sadness' hitmaker calls the MAGA leader a 'crazy person' and insists the 'madness' of his presidency needed to happen to prompt change in the United States.

  • Jan 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lana Del Rey has insisted the "madness" of Donald Trump's presidency was necessary to spark change in the United States.

The "Summertime Sadness" singer, who reflected on the outgoing president's four-year tenure during an interview with BBC Radio 1 presenter Annie Mac, branded the POTUS a "crazy person" and a narcissist.

"The madness of Trump, as bad as it was, it really needed to happen," she explained. "We really needed a reflection of our world's greatest problem, which is not climate change, but sociopathy and narcissism. Especially in America. It's going to kill the world. It's not capitalism, it's narcissism."

"I was surprised we didn't have a live-television psychopath crazy person as a president a long time ago because that's what we see on TV and that's what we see on Instagram."

The "Video Games" star also opened up on the Capitol riots on 6 January (21), which were sparked by the Commander-in-Chief's repeated claims of election fraud.

"If I go to the Brentwood Country Mart barefoot or whatever, I'm not insane; I'm connected to the earth... I think people are having to re-evaluate what is strange and not strange," she said.

"Like watching the people storm the Capitol, everyone gets to go look at that and figure out what Capitols they've been storming this year in their own freakin' lives. 'Cause everyone's running amok."

"You know, half the people I know are just jerks. Like I could picture them being like, 'Well, we need a change.' And the other half of the people I know are like watching them with tears in their eyes, in disbelief. And it is sad, it is scary. But it could happen in any country."

