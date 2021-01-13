 
 

Martha Stewart Assures She Didn't Get Special Treatment During Covid-19 Vaccination

Martha Stewart Assures She Didn't Get Special Treatment During Covid-19 Vaccination
WENN
Celebrity

The 79-year-old star insists she 'waited in line' like everyone else when she came to receive the coronavirus injection near a medical facility named in her honor.

  • Jan 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Martha Stewart "waited in line" to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

The 79-year-old star insisted she didn't receive any special treatment as she was given the injection near the New York City medical facility named in her honour.

In a social media video, she said, "I was vaccinated today in a designated vaccine pod near the Martha Stewart Center for Living at Mount Sinai Downtown."

"To allay your concerns that I jumped the line know that I am in the approved age group for this batch of vaccines and I waited in line with others."

  See also...

Martha - who is "looking forward to the booster" after receiving her first dosage - also took the time to express her gratitude towards the medical personnel during their bit during the pandemic.

She added, "(I am) so proud of and grateful to the doctors, nurses and medical staff who are wading through the red tape and confusion of the distribution of these very important vaccines."

And she called on everyone to continue working hard to help bring an end to the global health crisis.

"The doctors told me 10,000 applications were received by Mount Sinai right after the state released this batch of vaccines," she concluded. "Here's to the advancement of science and a heartfelt thanks to those working on the vaccines. We are all hoping for an end to this pandemic."

Joan Collins was another star who recently got the vaccination. The 87-year-old star received her injection in U.K. "It was the easiest thing. It was just like a little scratch, there was no pain at all. I had no after effects. I went home and had a drink, even," she said while urging fans to get the vaccine as well.

You can share this post!

Victoria Beckham Realized Music Wasn't Really Her Passion After Watching Elton John Perform

'The Bye Bye Man' Director Stacy Title Dies at 56
Related Posts
Martha Stewart Puzzled by 14 Proposals She's Received After Posting 'Thirst Trap'

Martha Stewart Puzzled by 14 Proposals She's Received After Posting 'Thirst Trap'

Martha Stewart Drops F Bomb as She Criticizes Chelsea Handler's Attempt to Imitate Her Pool Selfie

Martha Stewart Drops F Bomb as She Criticizes Chelsea Handler's Attempt to Imitate Her Pool Selfie

Martha Stewart Has Fans Gushing After Posting a 'Thirst Trap' at 78

Martha Stewart Has Fans Gushing After Posting a 'Thirst Trap' at 78

Martha Stewart Calls Gwyneth Paltrow's Vagina-Scented Candle 'Irritating'

Martha Stewart Calls Gwyneth Paltrow's Vagina-Scented Candle 'Irritating'

Most Read
LeToya Luckett's Husband Rumored Having Secret Family After She Takes Him Back
Celebrity

LeToya Luckett's Husband Rumored Having Secret Family After She Takes Him Back

Radio Host Alex Jones Denounces QAnon After Capitol Hill Riot

Radio Host Alex Jones Denounces QAnon After Capitol Hill Riot

Keri Hilson Defends Herself After Criticizing Twitter for Banning Trump Following D.C. Riot

Keri Hilson Defends Herself After Criticizing Twitter for Banning Trump Following D.C. Riot

Proud Boys Leader Arrested for Taking Part in Capitol Siege After Ridiculous 'Journalist' Claim

Proud Boys Leader Arrested for Taking Part in Capitol Siege After Ridiculous 'Journalist' Claim

LeToya Luckett Goes Public With Divorce From Husband Months After Welcoming Second Child

LeToya Luckett Goes Public With Divorce From Husband Months After Welcoming Second Child

Celebrities Accused of Faking Their Accents

Celebrities Accused of Faking Their Accents

Pedro Pascal Encourages Fans to Give Ted Cruz Their Thoughts by Sharing His Office Phone Number

Pedro Pascal Encourages Fans to Give Ted Cruz Their Thoughts by Sharing His Office Phone Number

Waka Flocka Flame Dragged for Defending Keri Hilson's Donald Trump Remarks

Waka Flocka Flame Dragged for Defending Keri Hilson's Donald Trump Remarks

Yolanda Hadid Accidentally Reveals Face of Gigi Hadid's Daughter for the First Time

Yolanda Hadid Accidentally Reveals Face of Gigi Hadid's Daughter for the First Time

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Attend Queen's Birthday Celebration After Megxit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Attend Queen's Birthday Celebration After Megxit

Report: Siegfried Fischbacher of Siegfried and Roy Fighting Terminal Pancreatic Cancer

Report: Siegfried Fischbacher of Siegfried and Roy Fighting Terminal Pancreatic Cancer

Armie Hammer's Rumored Ex-Flame Appears to Accuse Him of Abuse Amid Baffling Leaked DMs

Armie Hammer's Rumored Ex-Flame Appears to Accuse Him of Abuse Amid Baffling Leaked DMs

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Make Romance Instagram Official

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Make Romance Instagram Official