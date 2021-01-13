Martha Stewart Assures She Didn't Get Special Treatment During Covid-19 Vaccination

WENN Celebrity

The 79-year-old star insists she 'waited in line' like everyone else when she came to receive the coronavirus injection near a medical facility named in her honor.

Jan 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Martha Stewart "waited in line" to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

The 79-year-old star insisted she didn't receive any special treatment as she was given the injection near the New York City medical facility named in her honour.

In a social media video, she said, "I was vaccinated today in a designated vaccine pod near the Martha Stewart Center for Living at Mount Sinai Downtown."

"To allay your concerns that I jumped the line know that I am in the approved age group for this batch of vaccines and I waited in line with others."

Martha - who is "looking forward to the booster" after receiving her first dosage - also took the time to express her gratitude towards the medical personnel during their bit during the pandemic.

She added, "(I am) so proud of and grateful to the doctors, nurses and medical staff who are wading through the red tape and confusion of the distribution of these very important vaccines."

And she called on everyone to continue working hard to help bring an end to the global health crisis.

"The doctors told me 10,000 applications were received by Mount Sinai right after the state released this batch of vaccines," she concluded. "Here's to the advancement of science and a heartfelt thanks to those working on the vaccines. We are all hoping for an end to this pandemic."

Joan Collins was another star who recently got the vaccination. The 87-year-old star received her injection in U.K. "It was the easiest thing. It was just like a little scratch, there was no pain at all. I had no after effects. I went home and had a drink, even," she said while urging fans to get the vaccine as well.