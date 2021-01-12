 
 

Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Manipulating Disney Into Agreeing to 'Deadpool 3' R-Rating

Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Manipulating Disney Into Agreeing to 'Deadpool 3' R-Rating
20th Century Fox
Movie

The Merc with the Mouth depicter has a 'full disclosure' moment after Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige confirms that the 'Deadpool 2' sequel will be part of MCU and rated R.

  • Jan 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ryan Reynolds has spoken up after "Deadpool 3" is confirmed to be part of Marvel Cinematic Universe and have a R-rating. Deciding to get honest, the Canadian actor has admitted that he pulled some tricks in order to get Disney's bosses greenlight the threequel.

In his true sarcastic and comedic fashion, the Merc with the Mouth depicter joked on Twitter on Monday, January 11 that in order to get approval for "Deadpool 3", "I showed them Spiderman 1 & 2 and told them it was Deadpool 1 & 2."

Ryan Reynolds' Tweet

Ryan Reynolds joked about getting Disney's approval for 'Deadpool 3' R-rating.

Reynolds also took to Instagram to respond to the news of "Deadpool 3" update. Revealing his idea for the upcoming movie's storyline, he jokingly pitched a crossover with a beloved character of Disney's classic children's animation, Bambi, as he posted, "First order of business: Find the guy who killed Bambi's mom."

  See also...

Feige answered fans' long-burning question about "Deadpool 3" rating during an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub. "It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan's overseeing a script right now," he said.

Revealing that sisters Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin and Wendy Molyneux are currently writing the script, he went on sharing, "It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We've got a number of things we've already announced that we now have to make, but it's exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life."

Disney's Bob Iger previously committed to keep the adult humor nature of "Deadpool" while talking with investors. "['Deadpool'] clearly has been and will be Marvel branded. But we think there might be an opportunity for a Marvel-R brand for something like 'Deadpool'. As long as we let the audiences know what's coming, we think we can manage that fine," he promised.

You can share this post!

Demi Lovato Earns Praises After Debuting Edgy Pink Pixie Cut

Priyanka Chopra Calls Quarantine a Blessing to Relationship With Nick Jonas
Related Posts
'Deadpool 3' Gets 'Bob's Burgers' Writers to Pen the Script

'Deadpool 3' Gets 'Bob's Burgers' Writers to Pen the Script

'Deadpool' Creator Hopes for Cable Spin-Off as Third Movie May Be Scrapped

'Deadpool' Creator Hopes for Cable Spin-Off as Third Movie May Be Scrapped

'Deadpool' Creator Slams Disney With Beastly Mickey Mouse Artwork

'Deadpool' Creator Slams Disney With Beastly Mickey Mouse Artwork

'Deadpool' Creator Believes Third Movie Will Not Come Out in Next Five Years

'Deadpool' Creator Believes Third Movie Will Not Come Out in Next Five Years

Most Read
Laverne Cox Quits Sex Industry Documentary Amid Backlash
Movie

Laverne Cox Quits Sex Industry Documentary Amid Backlash

David Hasselhoff on Working on New 'Knight Rider' Movie: I Have 'Emotional Hand' and 'Passion'

David Hasselhoff on Working on New 'Knight Rider' Movie: I Have 'Emotional Hand' and 'Passion'

Daisy Ridley Opens Up About the Not So Good Side of Joining 'Star Wars'

Daisy Ridley Opens Up About the Not So Good Side of Joining 'Star Wars'

'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' Hires 'Doctor Strange 2' Screenwriter

'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' Hires 'Doctor Strange 2' Screenwriter

Carey Mulligan's 'Promising Young Woman' Wins Big at Columbus Awards

Carey Mulligan's 'Promising Young Woman' Wins Big at Columbus Awards

Gal Gadot Burst Into Tears Watching 'Wonder Woman 1984' for First Time

Gal Gadot Burst Into Tears Watching 'Wonder Woman 1984' for First Time

Jack Quaid Defends His Character for Killing Amandla Stenberg's Rue in 'The Hunger Games'

Jack Quaid Defends His Character for Killing Amandla Stenberg's Rue in 'The Hunger Games'

'Home Alone 2' Fans Demand Removal of Trump's Cameo Following Capitol Riot

'Home Alone 2' Fans Demand Removal of Trump's Cameo Following Capitol Riot

'Nomadland' Wins Best Picture at National Society of Film Critics Awards

'Nomadland' Wins Best Picture at National Society of Film Critics Awards

'Black Panther 2' to Explore Other Characters and Different Subcultures

'Black Panther 2' to Explore Other Characters and Different Subcultures

'Bridgerton' Star Rege-Jean Page Reacts to James Bond Rumors

'Bridgerton' Star Rege-Jean Page Reacts to James Bond Rumors

'Morbius' Delayed Again as Theatergoing Continues to Struggle Amid COVID-19 Crisis

'Morbius' Delayed Again as Theatergoing Continues to Struggle Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Manipulating Disney Into Agreeing to 'Deadpool 3' R-Rating

Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Manipulating Disney Into Agreeing to 'Deadpool 3' R-Rating