Clay Walker Shows Off Newborn Baby Boy

The 'She Won't Be Lonely Long' crooner has welcomed a new addition to his growing family with wife Jessica as she gave birth to a bouncing baby boy on January 5.

Jan 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Country singer Clay Walker is a dad of seven, after his wife Jessica gave birth to son Christiaan earlier this month (Jan21).

Walker, who has five children with Jessica and two daughters from a previous marriage, told People that Christiaan was born on 5 January in Houston, Texas, and weighed in at 7 lbs 4 oz.

"Baby Christiaan (Germanic spelling) Michael Walker and Mama are doing great! Our whole family has been anxiously awaiting his arrival! He's perfect in every way," the "She Won't Be Lonely Long" star told the magazine.

"He is surrounded by siblings who are constantly doting on him. I could not be more proud of Jessica and her devotion to motherhood and me. All of our children are blessed to call her mother. He will grow up a tough little cowboy Texan."

Clay Walker married Jessica in 2007. He announced that his wife was pregnant with his seventh child back in August 2020, a month before the couple celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary.

The country crooner recently released a new single "Need a Bar Sometimes" inspired by life during Covid-19 pandemic.

"When the other songwriters and I started writing, we were talking about the coronavirus and not being able to get out and spend time with our friends. Then, someone said 'we all need a bar sometimes,' and we knew immediately that we had to write that. There have been plenty of times when I've partied at a bar and times that I've been brokenhearted too. There's not a line in this song that I haven't lived," he said.

On Instagram, he added, "If they weren't dancing they weren't drinking, and if they weren't drinking, they weren't making money. My heart goes out to all the bars out there struggling due to the pandemic. Until we can return to our favorite watering hole, get your fill by watching the video for #NeedABarSometimes!"