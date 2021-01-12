 
 

Lauren Jauregui Fires Back at Impatient Fans Bugging Her for New Music

Lauren Jauregui Fires Back at Impatient Fans Bugging Her for New Music
WENN
Music

The former Fifth Harmony singer says she's 'not going to f**k it up for anyone's timeline' after being repeatedly asked when her new music is coming out.

  • Jan 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lauren Jauregui has slammed fans who repeatedly ask when her new music is coming out.

The former Fifth Harmony band member has told her 4.2 million followers they need to be patient with artists because the wait for new material is more often than not down to the "many intricacies" of their art and stuff going on "behind the scenes" that is out of their control.

The 24-year-old singer is preparing for the release of her debut solo album this year, and fumed that she's "not going to f**k it up for anyone's timeline."

She tweeted, "You will get answers when I have them for you, until then, please stop thinking the reason y'all don't get music is because of us. There are so many intricacies and things going on behind the scenes you'll never know, understand, or experience. I'm not a product, I'm an artist ... I can't help if I'm promised things that aren't delivered and I also am not going to f**k up this actual release for anyone's timeline. I'm on God's time & my own time and I know it'll be beyond worth it. (sic)"

  See also...

Lauren's most recent release was "50ft", released in April 2020, which came hot off the heels of her Spanish single, "Lento".

The "Invisible Chains" singer launched a new chapter in her solo career with the uplifting track, which translates to "Slowly", and said she hoped it could offer some light relief in these uncertain times amid the Covid-19 pandemic, as her aim was to get people up dancing and feeling "joy."

She said at the time, "I had planned to give you this first taste of what's coming for some time."

"There was truly no way any of us could have prepared for what is happening right now, so I hope you receive Lento with as much grace and love as is intended."

"I hope dancing to it helps your spirit feel joy, as you spend time with your loved ones and continue to cultivate love in the face of fear and uncertainty."

You can share this post!

Clay Walker Shows Off Newborn Baby Boy

Sarah Jessica Parker Rules Out Recasting Kim Cattrall's Role in 'Sex and the City' Reboot

Related Posts
Lauren Jauregui Slams Relationship Coach Over Sexist and Derogatory Comments Against Women

Lauren Jauregui Slams Relationship Coach Over Sexist and Derogatory Comments Against Women

Lauren Jauregui 'Disgustingly Uncomfortable' and 'Traumatized' by Camela Cabello Romance Rumors

Lauren Jauregui 'Disgustingly Uncomfortable' and 'Traumatized' by Camela Cabello Romance Rumors

Lauren Jauregui Still Insists 'Politics Aren't Going to Save' the U.S. Despite Backlash

Lauren Jauregui Still Insists 'Politics Aren't Going to Save' the U.S. Despite Backlash

Lauren Jauregui to Step Back From Social Media While Continuing to Support Black Lives Matter

Lauren Jauregui to Step Back From Social Media While Continuing to Support Black Lives Matter

Most Read
Saweetie and Doja Cat Skinny Dipping in 'Best Friend' Music Video
Music

Saweetie and Doja Cat Skinny Dipping in 'Best Friend' Music Video

Keyshia Cole Rolls Her Eyes After Her 'Verzuz' Battle With Ashanti Is Delayed Again

Keyshia Cole Rolls Her Eyes After Her 'Verzuz' Battle With Ashanti Is Delayed Again

Perrie Edwards Under Fire After Leaking Chart Position of 'Sweet Melody'

Perrie Edwards Under Fire After Leaking Chart Position of 'Sweet Melody'

Duran Duran to Kick Off David Bowie Tribute Event With 'Five Years' Cover

Duran Duran to Kick Off David Bowie Tribute Event With 'Five Years' Cover

Little Mix to Release New Music as Trio 'Very Soon'

Little Mix to Release New Music as Trio 'Very Soon'

Kings of Leon 'Dug Deep' for Comeback Album

Kings of Leon 'Dug Deep' for Comeback Album

Lars Ulrich Recalls Trying to Hide Behind His Drums During First Metallica Gig

Lars Ulrich Recalls Trying to Hide Behind His Drums During First Metallica Gig

David Bowie Planned on Doing More Albums After Releasing 'Blackstar'

David Bowie Planned on Doing More Albums After Releasing 'Blackstar'

You Me At Six Reveal What Will Make Them Stop Making Music

You Me At Six Reveal What Will Make Them Stop Making Music

Suga Says BTS Looked Empty Without Him

Suga Says BTS Looked Empty Without Him

David Bowie Tribute Concert Sees Entertaining Performances From Duran Duran and Adam Lambert

David Bowie Tribute Concert Sees Entertaining Performances From Duran Duran and Adam Lambert

Keyshia Cole Apologizes for Another Delay of 'Verzuz' With Ashanti: 'I STAY READY!'

Keyshia Cole Apologizes for Another Delay of 'Verzuz' With Ashanti: 'I STAY READY!'

Taylor Swift's 'Evermore' Returns to No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart, Breaks Record

Taylor Swift's 'Evermore' Returns to No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart, Breaks Record