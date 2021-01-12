 
 

Luke Combs' Wife Nicole Contracting Covid-19: 'It's Beat Me Up'

Nicole Hocking reveals she has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, only several months after she tied the knot with the country music singer in a romantic ceremony in Florida.

AceShowbiz - Luke Combs' wife Nicole Hocking is battling Covid-19.

Nicole took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday (09Jan21) to reveal she had contracted the virus as she admitted that she had suffered from almost every symptom associated with the coronavirus - apart from a temperature.

"I wish I was like those people that just lost their smell or taste or just didn't even know they had it I guess, but no, I've had all the symptoms, except for a fever," she said. "It's beat me up."

Continuing to label the virus "brutal," Nicole added, "I am on the up and coming and I am feeling great these last two or three days and hopefully, I test negative soon."

She didn't reveal whether or not Combs had also contracted the virus, and he has been silent on the social media front for the past few days.

The "Beautiful Crazy" hitmaker exchanged vows with Nicole Hocking in a small ceremony in Florida in August 2020 as tropical storm Isaias loomed.

"Despite the threat of a hurricane, the couple had a lovely intimate ceremony and will be celebrating with friends and family in the new year," his rep said.

"I got to marry my best friend. I love you @nicohocking, here's to forever," the singer gushed about his new wife back then.

She wrote an equally sweet note, "Yesterday was the most special day!! I'm so happy to spend the rest of my life with you!"

"Although we wish would could have had every single one of our family & friends there, we can't wait to celebrate with everyone next year! So excited to share more of this day soon. much love!"

