 
 

Joe Elliott Releases 'Goodnight Mr. Jones' as Special Send-Off to Late David Bowie

Joe Elliott Releases 'Goodnight Mr. Jones' as Special Send-Off to Late David Bowie
WENN/DJDM
Music

On the fifth anniversary of the 'Space Oddity' hitmaker's death, the Def Leppard frontman admits that he has been a fan of the music icon since he performed 'Starman' on Top of the Pops in 1972.

  • Jan 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Def Leppard star Joe Elliott has joined the big names marking the fifth anniversary of David Bowie's death by releasing a special tribute single.

The rocker, a longtime fan of the late icon, has dropped a really personal song, titled "Goodnight Mr. Jones".

"I've been a fan ever since I saw Bowie perform Starman on (British TV chart show) Top of the Pops in 1972 and was devastated when he passed away five years ago," Elliott, who worked with his side outfit Down 'n' Outz on the track, tells UltimateClassicRock.com.

"Goodnight Mr. Jones was written as my sendoff/thank you song to a hugely influential artist. I wanted to mark the fifth anniversary of his passing with something that would celebrate the artistry of someone who remains a huge part of my life."

  See also...

The song's title is a reference to the "Let's Dance" hitmaker's birth name, David Jones, and includes the lyrics, "So the Blackstar finally took you away/And the world seems very different today/As I woke to the news I was shivering inside/'Cos I knew that my feelings had no place to hide."

The Brit has also released an accompanying video featuring a timeline of some of his fellow countryman's best-known hits."

At the end of the concert, the team behind "A Bowie Celebration" tweeted, "Thank you David. And our thanks to you all for coming together in a world where that has been so difficult. This couldn't have been done without you, the amazing Bowie alumni family, our special guests and wonderful behind the scenes team at @rollinglivepro."

David Bowie lost his battle with cancer on January 10, 2016.

You can share this post!

Liam Payne Laments Over Struggle in Spending Time With Son Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

David Bowie Tribute Concert Sees Entertaining Performances From Duran Duran and Adam Lambert
Most Read
Ariel Pink Dropped by Label After Defending Pro-Trump Rally Attendance
Music

Ariel Pink Dropped by Label After Defending Pro-Trump Rally Attendance

Taylor Swift Puts End to Karlie Kloss Feud Speculation With Revelation About New 'Evermore' Songs

Taylor Swift Puts End to Karlie Kloss Feud Speculation With Revelation About New 'Evermore' Songs

Saweetie and Doja Cat Skinny Dipping in 'Best Friend' Music Video

Saweetie and Doja Cat Skinny Dipping in 'Best Friend' Music Video

Keyshia Cole Rolls Her Eyes After Her 'Verzuz' Battle With Ashanti Is Delayed Again

Keyshia Cole Rolls Her Eyes After Her 'Verzuz' Battle With Ashanti Is Delayed Again

Perrie Edwards Under Fire After Leaking Chart Position of 'Sweet Melody'

Perrie Edwards Under Fire After Leaking Chart Position of 'Sweet Melody'

Duran Duran to Kick Off David Bowie Tribute Event With 'Five Years' Cover

Duran Duran to Kick Off David Bowie Tribute Event With 'Five Years' Cover

David Bowie's Estate Commemorates His Birthday by Making His Music Available on TikTok

David Bowie's Estate Commemorates His Birthday by Making His Music Available on TikTok

Little Mix to Release New Music as Trio 'Very Soon'

Little Mix to Release New Music as Trio 'Very Soon'

Nicki Minaj Agrees to Pay Tracy Chapman $450K to End Copyright Dispute

Nicki Minaj Agrees to Pay Tracy Chapman $450K to End Copyright Dispute

Kings of Leon 'Dug Deep' for Comeback Album

Kings of Leon 'Dug Deep' for Comeback Album

David Bowie Planned on Doing More Albums After Releasing 'Blackstar'

David Bowie Planned on Doing More Albums After Releasing 'Blackstar'

Lars Ulrich Recalls Trying to Hide Behind His Drums During First Metallica Gig

Lars Ulrich Recalls Trying to Hide Behind His Drums During First Metallica Gig

You Me At Six Reveal What Will Make Them Stop Making Music

You Me At Six Reveal What Will Make Them Stop Making Music