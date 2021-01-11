Joe Elliott Releases 'Goodnight Mr. Jones' as Special Send-Off to Late David Bowie

WENN/DJDM Music

On the fifth anniversary of the 'Space Oddity' hitmaker's death, the Def Leppard frontman admits that he has been a fan of the music icon since he performed 'Starman' on Top of the Pops in 1972.

AceShowbiz - Def Leppard star Joe Elliott has joined the big names marking the fifth anniversary of David Bowie's death by releasing a special tribute single.

The rocker, a longtime fan of the late icon, has dropped a really personal song, titled "Goodnight Mr. Jones".

"I've been a fan ever since I saw Bowie perform Starman on (British TV chart show) Top of the Pops in 1972 and was devastated when he passed away five years ago," Elliott, who worked with his side outfit Down 'n' Outz on the track, tells UltimateClassicRock.com.

"Goodnight Mr. Jones was written as my sendoff/thank you song to a hugely influential artist. I wanted to mark the fifth anniversary of his passing with something that would celebrate the artistry of someone who remains a huge part of my life."

The song's title is a reference to the "Let's Dance" hitmaker's birth name, David Jones, and includes the lyrics, "So the Blackstar finally took you away/And the world seems very different today/As I woke to the news I was shivering inside/'Cos I knew that my feelings had no place to hide."

The Brit has also released an accompanying video featuring a timeline of some of his fellow countryman's best-known hits."

David Bowie lost his battle with cancer on January 10, 2016.