 
 

Liam Payne Laments Over Struggle in Spending Time With Son Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Liam Payne Laments Over Struggle in Spending Time With Son Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Instagram
Celebrity

While admitting that the novel coronavirus complicates his co-parenting situation with Cheryl Cole, the One Direction member notes he learns to 'stop taking things for granted.'

  • Jan 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Liam Payne has to return a negative COVID test every time he wants to see his son.

The One Direction singer has opened up about spending time with his three-year-old son, Bear, admitting co-parenting with his former partner Cheryl Tweedy (Cheryl Cole) is challenging.

Speaking on Instagram Live over the weekend (January 10), he said, "I went and saw Bear today. We had a little hangout which was nice as I hadn't seen him in a couple of weeks. It's hard with the COVID thing as I have to make sure I'm negative before I go over and see him... He's only up the street and it's dead complicated but he's gotten so big, huge."

The 27-year-old singer admits the pandemic has taught him to "stop taking things for granted."

  See also...

He said, "I'm quite tired! One of the most difficult things about the pandemic is working from home and trying to balance your personal life with your work life, when there's not really that closing door between the two places."

"I think it's allowed all of us to stop taking as many things for granted, and to be a bit more thankful and grateful, I feel, for what we have... It's quite a beautiful thing actually."

Liam has been spending more time with Bear and recently celebrated Christmas with him.

He explained last month, "For me, it really reignited Christmas. I moved away from home at 17, so Christmas kind of took on a new meaning. It was great to be able to shower people with gifts and make everybody feel welcome, but Christmas always felt a little bit hollow for some reason. Now he's kind of filled that hole for me and I understand it all over again."

You can share this post!

George Clooney and Arnold Schwarzenegger Blame Donald Trump for Capitol Siege

David Bowie Tribute Concert Sees Entertaining Performances From Duran Duran and Adam Lambert
Related Posts
Liam Payne Explains Why Working From Home Is More Tiring

Liam Payne Explains Why Working From Home Is More Tiring

Liam Payne Comes to Harry Styles' Defense Following Criticisms Over His Feminine Style

Liam Payne Comes to Harry Styles' Defense Following Criticisms Over His Feminine Style

Liam Payne Slams Media for Twisting His Comments About Spending Time Away From Son

Liam Payne Slams Media for Twisting His Comments About Spending Time Away From Son

Liam Payne Says It's 'Not Unusual' for Him to Be 'In and Out' of His Son's Life

Liam Payne Says It's 'Not Unusual' for Him to Be 'In and Out' of His Son's Life

Most Read
Radio Host Alex Jones Admits to Leading Mob Storming Capitol Hill Under Trump's Direction
Celebrity

Radio Host Alex Jones Admits to Leading Mob Storming Capitol Hill Under Trump's Direction

Blueface Baffles Fans for Posting Nudes on Instagram

Blueface Baffles Fans for Posting Nudes on Instagram

Jennifer Lawrence's Alleged 'Wild Boozy Rides' Exposed by Uber Drivers

Jennifer Lawrence's Alleged 'Wild Boozy Rides' Exposed by Uber Drivers

Lucy Lawless Smacks Down Kevin Sorbo for Promoting Antifa Conspiracy Theory

Lucy Lawless Smacks Down Kevin Sorbo for Promoting Antifa Conspiracy Theory

George Clooney Says Capitol Hill Riot Will Put Donald Trump 'Into the Dustbin of History'

George Clooney Says Capitol Hill Riot Will Put Donald Trump 'Into the Dustbin of History'

Celebrities Accused of Faking Their Accents

Celebrities Accused of Faking Their Accents

Bobby Lytes Stays Positive After Lil Nas X Responds to His Flirty Comments: 'I'm Making Progress'

Bobby Lytes Stays Positive After Lil Nas X Responds to His Flirty Comments: 'I'm Making Progress'

Kellyanne Conway Irritated by Daughter Claudia Dancing to Trump Diss Track

Kellyanne Conway Irritated by Daughter Claudia Dancing to Trump Diss Track

Chrissy Teigen and More Stars Rejoice After Donald Trump Is Permanently Banned on Twitter

Chrissy Teigen and More Stars Rejoice After Donald Trump Is Permanently Banned on Twitter

Report: Jason Sudeikis Believes Olivia Wilde Cheated on Him With New BF Harry Styles

Report: Jason Sudeikis Believes Olivia Wilde Cheated on Him With New BF Harry Styles

Kurtis Blow Shows Off Dance Moves As He Recovers From Heart Transplant Surgery

Kurtis Blow Shows Off Dance Moves As He Recovers From Heart Transplant Surgery

Tessa Thompson Got Hit by 'Big Monster Truck' On New Year's Eve

Tessa Thompson Got Hit by 'Big Monster Truck' On New Year's Eve

Tim 'Ripper' Owens Stunned by Iced Earth Co-Founder's Link to Capitol Siege

Tim 'Ripper' Owens Stunned by Iced Earth Co-Founder's Link to Capitol Siege