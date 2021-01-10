 
 

Hailee Steinfeld Training With Her Father to Prepare for 'Hawkeye' Series

Hailee Steinfeld Training With Her Father to Prepare for 'Hawkeye' Series
Instagram
TV

The 'True Grit' actress has recruited her own father Pete Steinfeld to help her get in shape and stay fit for her role in the upcoming Marvel superhero series.

  • Jan 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Hailee Steinfeld's personal trainer dad is helping her get in tip-top shape for her new role as Kate Bishop in Marvel's new action series "Hawkeye".

The "True Grit" star has joined Jeremy Renner for the new Disney+ show and she reveals she didn't have to look far to find a fitness expert to get her ready for the role.

"I've been training with my dad, Pete Steinfeld," the actress and singer tells "Good Morning America". "He's a personal trainer."

  See also...

"We've been training for this project for over a year now... Being able to do it with my dad has been the best thing in the world - just having that time with him, but it's crazy; he'll go from being my dad to trainer real quickly. No excuses can be made."

"Hawkeye" is also expected to star the likes of Vera Farmiga, Florence Pugh, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Alaqua Cox, and Zahn McClarnon.

The project is just one of the many series in development at the Mouse House streaming service following the conclusion of Phase Three of Marvel Cinematic Universe which started with "Captain America: Civil War" in 2016 and ended with "Spider-Man: Far From Home" in 2019.

The other projects include "WandaVision" starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, "Loki" starring Tom Hiddleston, "What If…?" starring Jeffrey Wright, "Ms. Marvel" starring Iman Vellani, "Moon Knight" with Oscar Isaac attached to play the lead role, and "She-Hulk" with Tatiana Maslany rumored to be the main heroine.

You can share this post!

Grammy-Winning Singer Jamie O'Hara Passes Away at 70

Kings of Leon 'Dug Deep' for Comeback Album
Related Posts
Vera Farmiga and Florence Pugh Join 'Hawkeye' TV Series

Vera Farmiga and Florence Pugh Join 'Hawkeye' TV Series

Hailee Steinfeld May Join Disney Plus' 'Hawkeye' Series as Kate Bishop

Hailee Steinfeld May Join Disney Plus' 'Hawkeye' Series as Kate Bishop

Most Read
Mayim Bialik Stunned by Jim Parson's Offer to Lead His New Show
TV

Mayim Bialik Stunned by Jim Parson's Offer to Lead His New Show

Katie Couric Tapped as 'Jeopardy!' Guest Host After Alex Trebek's Final Episodes

Katie Couric Tapped as 'Jeopardy!' Guest Host After Alex Trebek's Final Episodes

'GUHH: ATL' Star Deb Antney Confuses Co-Stars After Calling Donald Trump Her 'Kind of Person'

'GUHH: ATL' Star Deb Antney Confuses Co-Stars After Calling Donald Trump Her 'Kind of Person'

'Masked Dancer' Recap: Ice Cube Is Unmasked to Be Popular Science Communicator

'Masked Dancer' Recap: Ice Cube Is Unmasked to Be Popular Science Communicator

Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, James Corden Slam D.C. Rioters in Monologues

Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, James Corden Slam D.C. Rioters in Monologues

Cardi B and Zach Braff Put Their Online Shows on Pause Following Capitol Hill Riot

Cardi B and Zach Braff Put Their Online Shows on Pause Following Capitol Hill Riot

Gugu Mbatha-Raw to Star in TV Adaptation of 'The Girl Before'

Gugu Mbatha-Raw to Star in TV Adaptation of 'The Girl Before'

'Britain's Got Talent' Allegedly Calls Off 2021 Season Due to Ongoing Pandemic

'Britain's Got Talent' Allegedly Calls Off 2021 Season Due to Ongoing Pandemic

'Jeopardy!' Bids Farewell to Host Alex Trebek in Touching Final Message

'Jeopardy!' Bids Farewell to Host Alex Trebek in Touching Final Message

'Bob's Burgers' Animator Died of Injuries Sustained From Skydiving Accident

'Bob's Burgers' Animator Died of Injuries Sustained From Skydiving Accident

Ellen DeGeneres to Be Back Filming Talk Show in Studio One Month After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Ellen DeGeneres to Be Back Filming Talk Show in Studio One Month After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Kardashians Offer Glimpse of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Bittersweet End

Kardashians Offer Glimpse of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Bittersweet End

Hailee Steinfeld Training With Her Father to Prepare for 'Hawkeye' Series

Hailee Steinfeld Training With Her Father to Prepare for 'Hawkeye' Series