Hailee Steinfeld Training With Her Father to Prepare for 'Hawkeye' Series

Jan 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Hailee Steinfeld's personal trainer dad is helping her get in tip-top shape for her new role as Kate Bishop in Marvel's new action series "Hawkeye".

The "True Grit" star has joined Jeremy Renner for the new Disney+ show and she reveals she didn't have to look far to find a fitness expert to get her ready for the role.

"I've been training with my dad, Pete Steinfeld," the actress and singer tells "Good Morning America". "He's a personal trainer."

"We've been training for this project for over a year now... Being able to do it with my dad has been the best thing in the world - just having that time with him, but it's crazy; he'll go from being my dad to trainer real quickly. No excuses can be made."

"Hawkeye" is also expected to star the likes of Vera Farmiga, Florence Pugh, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Alaqua Cox, and Zahn McClarnon.

The project is just one of the many series in development at the Mouse House streaming service following the conclusion of Phase Three of Marvel Cinematic Universe which started with "Captain America: Civil War" in 2016 and ended with "Spider-Man: Far From Home" in 2019.

The other projects include "WandaVision" starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, "Loki" starring Tom Hiddleston, "What If…?" starring Jeffrey Wright, "Ms. Marvel" starring Iman Vellani, "Moon Knight" with Oscar Isaac attached to play the lead role, and "She-Hulk" with Tatiana Maslany rumored to be the main heroine.