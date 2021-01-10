 
 

Carey Mulligan's 'Promising Young Woman' Wins Big at Columbus Awards

Focus Features
Movie

The new movie directed by Emerald Fennell has beat Oscar favorite 'Nomadland' to win Best Film at the 19th annual Columbus Film Critics Association awards.

AceShowbiz - Carey Mulligan's new movie "Promising Young Woman" has triumphed at 19th annual Columbus Film Critics Association awards, beating hot Oscars favourite "Nomadland".

Writer/director Emerald Fennell's disturbing new film about a female sexual abuse vigilante has been crowned Best Film while Mulligan has landed the Best Actress honour. The movie's screenplay is also a winner.

"Nomadland" has also picked up three awards with Chloe Zhao named Best Director while Riz Ahmed's portrayal of a deaf drummer in "Sound of Metal" has scored him the Best Actor prize, making him an Oscars favourite.

The complete list of winners is:

