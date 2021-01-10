Carey Mulligan's 'Promising Young Woman' Wins Big at Columbus Awards

AceShowbiz - Carey Mulligan's new movie "Promising Young Woman" has triumphed at 19th annual Columbus Film Critics Association awards, beating hot Oscars favourite "Nomadland".
Writer/director Emerald Fennell's disturbing new film about a female sexual abuse vigilante has been crowned Best Film while Mulligan has landed the Best Actress honour. The movie's screenplay is also a winner.
"Nomadland" has also picked up three awards with Chloe Zhao named Best Director while Riz Ahmed's portrayal of a deaf drummer in "Sound of Metal" has scored him the Best Actor prize, making him an Oscars favourite.
The complete list of winners is: