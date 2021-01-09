David Bowie's Estate Commemorates His Birthday by Making His Music Available on TikTok

Instagram Music

The video-sharing platform will also mark the fifth anniversary of the pop culture icon's passing by inviting fans to do The Starman challenge on January 10.

AceShowbiz - David Bowie's music is available on TikTok to celebrate the late music icon's birthday, January 08.

The "Let's Dance" hitmaker, who passed away in 2016, would have turned 74 today and, after launching a new page on the video-sharing platform in his honour, his estate has made the star's hits available for everyone to use in their clips. Bowie's hits such as "Heroes", "Space Oddity", "Let's Dance", "Fame", "Rebel Rebel", "Life on Mars?" and "Ashes to Ashes" are now available in a dedicated playlist on the TikTok Sounds page.

A post on the official David Bowie Instagram page reads, "To mark what would have been David Bowie's 74th birthday tomorrow, you can now find his music on TikTok."

"Stay tuned for further developments and meanwhile check the brand new page out here: https://lnk.to/BowieTikTok."

Furthermore, TikTok has announced #TheStarman challenge for 10 January, the fifth anniversary of the pop culture icon's passing from liver cancer, which invites fans to dress up like Bowie's glam alter ego Ziggy Stardust and use Starman as the soundtrack to their videos.

Paul Hourican, Head of U.K. Music Operations at TikTok said, "We are truly honoured to welcome David Bowie and his music to TikTok."

"He remains one of the most influential and acclaimed artists of all time and his music has defined multiple generations and cultural moments."

"We know the excitement our community will find discovering his music and creating using the indisputable Bowie sound."

TikTok additionally paid tribute to the late musician, "A pioneer in music and fashion, David was - and remains - a cultural icon. He was never afraid to push boundaries and was always first to embrace new technology to reach his global fan base."