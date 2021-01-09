'Bob's Burgers' Animator Died of Injuries Sustained From Skydiving Accident

Instagram TV

Through a released joint statement, 20th Television, Fox Entertainment and Bento Box Entertainment express heartbreak over Dave Creek's tragic passing, hailing him as 'an extraordinary artist.'

Jan 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dave Creek, the longtime character designer on popular animated comedy "Bob's Burgers", has died following a skydiving accident.

The animator died on Thursday, January 7 after sustaining significant injuries from the accident last weekend.

Creek worked on "Bob's Burgers" from the show's inception in 2011.

"We are heartbroken at the tragic passing of Dave Creek, an extraordinary artist who had been with Bob's Burgers from day one," a joint statement from 20th Television, Fox Entertainment, and Bento Box Entertainment reads. "He was not just an incredible talent but a beautiful person as well, and our hearts go out to his family, friends and all his colleagues at the show who loved him and are grieving today."

His colleagues paid tribute to him in the wake of the heartbreaking news. "Today we tragically lost our Lead Character designer and friend, Dave Creek," tweeted director Simon Chong. "A wonderfully brilliant and talented man who I can guarantee designed your favourite character on Bob's at some point. I'll miss you, buddy x."

Writer Wendy Molyneax added, "If you love Bob's Burgers, you loved Dave Creek," added He was an adventurous funny outgoing amazing artist and one of the most incredible, interesting people I ever met. I often thought that Dave really knew how to live, and I wish he got to live some more. Rest In Peace, buddy."

Creek's credits also include "Central Park", "Brickleberry" and the film "Happiness Is a Warm Blanket, Charlie Brown".