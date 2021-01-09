 
 

Whitney Port Considers Adoption Following Second Pregnancy Loss

Whitney Port Considers Adoption Following Second Pregnancy Loss
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Hills' actress and her husband Tim Rosenman are contemplating adoption to expand their brood after the reality TV star suffered from a second miscarriage.

  • Jan 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Whitney Port is considering adoption after suffering a second pregnancy loss.

"The Hills: New Beginnings" star recently suffered a miscarriage whilst expecting her second child with her husband Tim Rosenman - with whom she already has three-year-old Sonny - after previously losing a baby in 2019.

Following the heartbreak, Whitney has revealed she and Tim will continue to try for a second baby and may consider adoption to expand their brood further.

In a vlog posted to the couple's YouTube channel, she said, "I just need one more healthy pregnancy and then I think we'll be (done). And then maybe we'll adopt if we want another one."

  See also...

Whitney and Tim had originally been keen to welcome a third child naturally after she gave birth to her second, but the miscarriage has caused them to rethink their plans.

"When I got pregnant with this one, I was like, 'Oh, now that I'm excited for a second, I'm happy being pregnant. Maybe we'll try for a third,' " she explained as Tim added, "As soon as we have a second child we'll immediately never worry about this stuff again."

The "With Whit" podcast host also admitted to feeling "less depressed" about her miscarriage with time as she knows "most women" go through something similar in their lifetime.

"It's such a complicated thing for your body to do that it's just bound to not work out every time," she sighed.

She previously said she felt "so much sadness in my heart for anyone that has to go through this or has gone through this." She added, "I know though that our community will share, band together and support- cause you always do."

You can share this post!

Sarah Hyland's Fiance Contemplating Quickie Wedding in Vegas Due to Pandemic

Baseball Legend Tommy Lasorda Dies at 93
Related Posts
Whitney Port Reveals That She Suffered Miscarriage in Heartbreaking Post

Whitney Port Reveals That She Suffered Miscarriage in Heartbreaking Post

'The Hills' Star Whitney Port Regrets Turning Down One-Night Stand With Leonardo DiCaprio

'The Hills' Star Whitney Port Regrets Turning Down One-Night Stand With Leonardo DiCaprio

Whitney Port Breaks Down Over Two-Week-Old Miscarriage

Whitney Port Breaks Down Over Two-Week-Old Miscarriage

Whitney Port Talks About 'Intense' Family Feud Between Stephanie, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag

Whitney Port Talks About 'Intense' Family Feud Between Stephanie, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag

Most Read
Mayim Bialik Learns About Her HSP Diagnosis Through New Mental Health Podcast
Celebrity

Mayim Bialik Learns About Her HSP Diagnosis Through New Mental Health Podcast

Chad Ochocinco Seemingly Considers Having a Penis Reduction

Chad Ochocinco Seemingly Considers Having a Penis Reduction

Christie Brinkley Bares Her Hip Following Hip Replacement, 26 Years After Helicopter Crash

Christie Brinkley Bares Her Hip Following Hip Replacement, 26 Years After Helicopter Crash

Dr. Dre's Family and Friends Suspect He's Been Poisoned

Dr. Dre's Family and Friends Suspect He's Been Poisoned

50 Cent Has Something to Say About Attempted Burglary at Dr. Dre's House Amid His Hospitalization

50 Cent Has Something to Say About Attempted Burglary at Dr. Dre's House Amid His Hospitalization

Dr. Dre Reaches Spousal Support Agreement With Nicole Young Amid Brain Aneurysm Recovery

Dr. Dre Reaches Spousal Support Agreement With Nicole Young Amid Brain Aneurysm Recovery

Cardi B Finds Herself in Pregnancy Rumors Over Eyebrow-Raising Instagram Pic

Cardi B Finds Herself in Pregnancy Rumors Over Eyebrow-Raising Instagram Pic

Blueface Baffles Fans for Posting Nudes on Instagram

Blueface Baffles Fans for Posting Nudes on Instagram

Cardi B Drags WWE Star Lacey Evans After Mentioning Nicki Minaj in Warning Tweet

Cardi B Drags WWE Star Lacey Evans After Mentioning Nicki Minaj in Warning Tweet

Vivica A. Fox Calls Young Thug 'Good Sexy A**-Looking Cockroach'

Vivica A. Fox Calls Young Thug 'Good Sexy A**-Looking Cockroach'

Jeffree Star Looks Unbothered by Kanye West Dating Rumors

Jeffree Star Looks Unbothered by Kanye West Dating Rumors

Tomi Lahren Dubs Democrats Hypocrite for Condemning Capitol Riot

Tomi Lahren Dubs Democrats Hypocrite for Condemning Capitol Riot

Tyrese Gibson Denies Locking Wife Samantha and Daughter Out of House Ahead of Divorce

Tyrese Gibson Denies Locking Wife Samantha and Daughter Out of House Ahead of Divorce