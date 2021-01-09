Sarah Hyland's Fiance Contemplating Quickie Wedding in Vegas Due to Pandemic

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Modern Family' actress and husband-to-be Wells Adams might elope in a quickie ceremony in Las Vegas or tie the knot in a simple courthouse wedding amid pandemic.

AceShowbiz - Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams could tie the knot in a courthouse if the coronavirus pandemic continues to prevent them from having their dream wedding.

The "Modern Family" star and her fiance originally planned to tie the knot in 2020 but, amid the pandemic, put plans on hold as Sarah's 2018 kidney transplant means she has to take medication which compromises her immune system.

After initially pushing back their wedding to this summer, Wells has admitted he now isn't sure if those plans will be viable either as the virus continues to spread around the world.

Speaking on the "Click Bait with Bachelor Nation" podcast, Wells explained, "I don't know if a lot of your fans know this, but (Sarah is) immunocompromised. She's a transplant recipient, so she takes pills so that she doesn't reject this new kidney in her body. We have to be super careful about the pandemic, more so than most people our age. We had to push it the first time around, that was tough. The thought was to push it to this year."

"If this thing continues and we're not able to do it, we'll do a courthouse. I'm really pushing for Vegas - powder blue suits, Elvis officiant."

Although a courthouse wedding isn't what the couple had originally planned, Wells insisted they will definitely be tying the knot at some point in 2021.

"We're getting married this year," he said. "I just don't know how this looks."

Wells and Sarah began dating in 2017 and got engaged two years later.