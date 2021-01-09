Baseball Legend Tommy Lasorda Dies at 93

Instagram Celebrity

The retired Los Angeles Dodgers player has passed away at the age of 93 after suffering from a cardiac arrest in his house, more than a month following hospitalization.

AceShowbiz - Baseball legend Tommy Lasorda has died, aged 93.

The longtime Los Angeles Dodgers favourite passed away on Thursday (07Jan21) following a cardiac arrest at his home.

Lasorda had been hospitalised in Orange County, California in mid-November (20), weeks after his beloved Dodgers won their first World Series since he was the team's manager in 1988.

Lasorda spent more than seven decades with the Dodgers, managing the team from 1976 to 1996. He was also a pitcher for the organisation.

In 20 seasons as manager, Lasorda led the Dodgers to two world championships, four National League pennants and eight division titles. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997, and at the time of his death, was the Hall's oldest living member.

Lasorda came out of retirement to manage the U.S. national team to a gold medal at the 2000 Olympics, and is the only man to manage a team to a World Series title and an Olympic gold medal.

As a player, he took the field for the Dodgers and Kansas City Athletics. Lasorda originally signed with his hometown Philadelphia Phillies.

The MLB world paid tribute to the late star in the wake of his passing.

The officials at Major League Baseball issued a statement on Twitter, "We mourn the passing of Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda. He was 93."

Alex Rodriguez tweeted, "Nobody lived, breathed, and slept baseball more than Tommy Lasorda. He was more than just a World Series-winning manager for those great L.A. teams in the '80s. He BLED Dodger blue. He was a true gentleman, along with being a champion and Hall of Famer."

Bobby Valentine also wrote, "Words can not express my feelings. A friend and mentor for 52 years is no longer with us. Tommy no one will ever fill the void you left. Thank you for everything. R.I.P."