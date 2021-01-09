Ryan Guzman and Fiancee Proudly Introduce Newborn Baby Girl

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'Pretty Little Liars' actor has officially become a father of two after his wife-to-be Chrysti Ane recently gave birth to a bouncing baby girl named Genevieve.

AceShowbiz - Ryan Guzman is a father of two, after he and fiancee Chrysti Ane secretly welcomed their second child on Thursday (07Jan21).

The news came as something of a shock to the "9-1-1" star's fans, given that he and Chrysti hadn't announced the pregnancy.

Sharing a snap of himself and Chrysti with their new arrival, Ryan - who is also dad to son Mateo, who will turn two later this month - couldn't help but gush as he introduced his daughter, Genevieve.

"Genevieve Valentina Guzman, Welcome to this crazy world mi hijita (my daughter). Your mom, brother, and me are so happy you finally blessed us with your presence. Remember your family has your back por siempre (for always). Love, Papa," Ryan wrote.

Chrysti also shared news of Genevieve's arrival on her Instagram page and explained that she'd "been pregnant for basically this entire quarantine."

"We welcomed our little lady Genevieve Valentina Guzman into the world today at 3:50 pm," she added. "Ry and I decided to be a little selfish this time around and keep this journey between us. I’m so happy we did that. It was so special."

The new mom additionally left a gushy comment on husband-to-be's post, "I feel so whole. My god, I love you. I love our family. I'm so blessed." And he replied with an equally sweet note, "My world starts and ends with you and this family. Te amo mama."