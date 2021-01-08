Lucy Lawless Smacks Down Kevin Sorbo for Promoting Antifa Conspiracy Theory

AceShowbiz - Lucy Lawless clashes with Kevin Sorbo on social media. Despite portraying fictional warriors who team up onscreen, the actress and her former co-star on TV series "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys" are on opposite sides when it comes to politics and she isn't reluctant to confront him.
On Thursday, January 7, the former Xena depicter took a jab at the former Hercules depicter for promoting Antifa conspiracy theory. Kevin supported the baseless claim that it was "leftist agitators" who broke in the Capitol Hill on Wednesday as he weighed in on a user's tweet which asked, "Do these look like Trump supporters? Or Leftist agitators disguised as Trump supporters...," along with a picture of the Donald Trump supporters marching in the Capitol Hill.
"They don't look like patriots to me...," the actor replied, implying that he believes it's "leftist agitators" who instigated the violent protest in Washington D.C. Kevin's tweet has been flagged as manipulated media by Twitter, but that didn't stop Lucy from giving her two cents on her former co-star's controversial opinion.
"No, Peanut. They are not Patriots," the "Xena: Warrior Princess" star sarcastically responded to Kevin's tweet. She added, "They are your flying monkeys,homegrown terrorists, QAnon actors. They are the douchebags that go out and do the evil bidding of people like you who like to wind them up like toys and let them do their worst," before accusing Kevin with the hashtags "#keepingYourFilthyHandsclean #enabler."
Fans found the actress' jab at her former co-star amusing. "Xena, on the other hand, is as awesome as ever," one person commented. Another praised Lucy, "Lucy, you're the best. Sorry you have to be associated with wash-outs like Kevin whose only career left is direct-to-video Christian schlock and he has to toe a fascist line to even get that work. You were awesome in SHIELD, by the by!"
Kevin has not responded to Lucy's jab at him.