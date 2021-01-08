 
 

Lucy Lawless Smacks Down Kevin Sorbo for Promoting Antifa Conspiracy Theory

Lucy Lawless Smacks Down Kevin Sorbo for Promoting Antifa Conspiracy Theory
WENN/FayesVision
Celebrity

The 'Xena: Warrior Princess' alum is blasting her former 'Hercules: The Legendary Journeys' co-star for supporting baseless claim that it was 'leftist agitators' who broke in the Capitol Hill.

  • Jan 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lucy Lawless clashes with Kevin Sorbo on social media. Despite portraying fictional warriors who team up onscreen, the actress and her former co-star on TV series "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys" are on opposite sides when it comes to politics and she isn't reluctant to confront him.

On Thursday, January 7, the former Xena depicter took a jab at the former Hercules depicter for promoting Antifa conspiracy theory. Kevin supported the baseless claim that it was "leftist agitators" who broke in the Capitol Hill on Wednesday as he weighed in on a user's tweet which asked, "Do these look like Trump supporters? Or Leftist agitators disguised as Trump supporters...," along with a picture of the Donald Trump supporters marching in the Capitol Hill.

"They don't look like patriots to me...," the actor replied, implying that he believes it's "leftist agitators" who instigated the violent protest in Washington D.C. Kevin's tweet has been flagged as manipulated media by Twitter, but that didn't stop Lucy from giving her two cents on her former co-star's controversial opinion.

Kevin Sorbo's Tweet

Kevin Sorbo commented on Antifa conspiracy theory.

  See also...

"No, Peanut. They are not Patriots," the "Xena: Warrior Princess" star sarcastically responded to Kevin's tweet. She added, "They are your flying monkeys,homegrown terrorists, QAnon actors. They are the douchebags that go out and do the evil bidding of people like you who like to wind them up like toys and let them do their worst," before accusing Kevin with the hashtags "#keepingYourFilthyHandsclean #enabler."

Lucy Lawless' Tweet

Lucy Lawless blasted Kevin for supporting Antifa conspiracy theory.

Fans found the actress' jab at her former co-star amusing. "Xena, on the other hand, is as awesome as ever," one person commented. Another praised Lucy, "Lucy, you're the best. Sorry you have to be associated with wash-outs like Kevin whose only career left is direct-to-video Christian schlock and he has to toe a fascist line to even get that work. You were awesome in SHIELD, by the by!"

Lucy Lawless' Reply to a Fan's Tweet

Lucy responded to a user's claim that Kevin badmouthed her in the past.

Kevin has not responded to Lucy's jab at him.

You can share this post!

Tory Lanez Denies Throwing Shade at Megan Thee Stallion With 'Outstanding' Tweet

Meghan Markle's Dad Excited for Daughter Samantha's Tell-All Book: I'm 'Very Pleased'
Most Read
Chad Ochocinco Seemingly Considers Having a Penis Reduction
Celebrity

Chad Ochocinco Seemingly Considers Having a Penis Reduction

Denver Broncos' Von Miller Flaunts New Woman After Ex Accuses Him of Wishing Her Miscarriage

Denver Broncos' Von Miller Flaunts New Woman After Ex Accuses Him of Wishing Her Miscarriage

Christie Brinkley Bares Her Hip Following Hip Replacement, 26 Years After Helicopter Crash

Christie Brinkley Bares Her Hip Following Hip Replacement, 26 Years After Helicopter Crash

Mayim Bialik Learns About Her HSP Diagnosis Through New Mental Health Podcast

Mayim Bialik Learns About Her HSP Diagnosis Through New Mental Health Podcast

Dr. Dre's Family and Friends Suspect He's Been Poisoned

Dr. Dre's Family and Friends Suspect He's Been Poisoned

50 Cent Has Something to Say About Attempted Burglary at Dr. Dre's House Amid His Hospitalization

50 Cent Has Something to Say About Attempted Burglary at Dr. Dre's House Amid His Hospitalization

Cardi B Finds Herself in Pregnancy Rumors Over Eyebrow-Raising Instagram Pic

Cardi B Finds Herself in Pregnancy Rumors Over Eyebrow-Raising Instagram Pic

Dr. Dre Reaches Spousal Support Agreement With Nicole Young Amid Brain Aneurysm Recovery

Dr. Dre Reaches Spousal Support Agreement With Nicole Young Amid Brain Aneurysm Recovery

King Von's Fans Wish Death on Rival Rapper Quando Rondo's Little Daughter

King Von's Fans Wish Death on Rival Rapper Quando Rondo's Little Daughter

Cardi B Drags WWE Star Lacey Evans After Mentioning Nicki Minaj in Warning Tweet

Cardi B Drags WWE Star Lacey Evans After Mentioning Nicki Minaj in Warning Tweet

Watch: Chinese Kitty and Baddie Gi Get Into Brawl on a Flight in Miami

Watch: Chinese Kitty and Baddie Gi Get Into Brawl on a Flight in Miami

Check Out Chris Pratt's Reaction When Arnold Schwarzenegger Mistakenly Calls Him Chris Evans

Check Out Chris Pratt's Reaction When Arnold Schwarzenegger Mistakenly Calls Him Chris Evans

Vivica A. Fox Calls Young Thug 'Good Sexy A**-Looking Cockroach'

Vivica A. Fox Calls Young Thug 'Good Sexy A**-Looking Cockroach'